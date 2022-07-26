ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullard, TX

Bullard, TX Schools Unable to Offer Free Meals to All Students This School Year

By Buddy Logan
News Talk 860 KSFA
News Talk 860 KSFA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are children who depend on free school meals in Bullard, TX, unfortunately Bullard ISD's program that covered free meals for all will not be happening this upcoming school year. Bullard Independent School District revealed that they will no longer be able to offer free meals to all students...

ksfa860.com

Comments / 0

 

cbs19.tv

TexasHighways

CBS19

KSST Radio

CBS19

101.5 KNUE

Classic Rock 96.1

KLTV

