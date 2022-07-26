Bullard, TX Schools Unable to Offer Free Meals to All Students This School Year

When the door to Hank’s on the Square in downtown Gilmer opens, the sweet scent of wood shavings wafts across the room. In his workshop, Hank Jenkins, 20, turns bowls on a lathe, creates charcuterie and cutting boards, and builds custom creations such as cornhole boards. The front of the shop displays his work and other gift items, while he and Butters, his 5-year-old yellow Labrador retriever, live upstairs. Jenkins, who grew up 8 miles west of town in rural Upshur County, opened his shop in October 2021, adding another local draw to Gilmer’s square. Gilmer was founded as the Upshur County seat in the mid-1840s thanks to its location at the center of the new county. The town was a cotton-ginning center and in the late 19th century became a hub of sweet-potato farming. Though yams are no longer a signature crop, and many locals now work in the nearby cities of Longview and Tyler, Gilmer celebrates its agricultural heritage every October with the East Texas Yamboree.

GILMER, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO