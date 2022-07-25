ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Home is Here featured in the July issue of Honolulu Magazine’s, Art and Cultural Section.

pbshawaii.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome is Here featured in the June issue...

www.pbshawaii.org

KITV.com

Wahlburgers restaurant, founded by actors Mark and Donnie, bringing burgers and drinks to Ala Moana August 1

HONOLULU (KITV4) The popular eatery and restaurant chain Wahlburgers is opening a new location at the Ala Moana Shopping Center on August 1st. Wahlburgers is the burger and drinks restaurant chain owned by actors and brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, along with chef Paul. The spot is known for their blend of angus beef, along with salads, sides, and frappes.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Aunty’s Hotpot House Brings a Familiar Name and Face to Kapolei

I love hot pot. I love it so much that even though I don’t like vegetables, something about eating them from a hot pot makes them delicious to me. That’s how much hot pot moves me. So when I heard that Aunty’s Hotpot House had opened at Ka Makana Ali‘i in Kapolei, it immediately earned a spot on my calendar.
KAPOLEI, HI
KHON2

LIST: Yelp’s top rated tattoo shops on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — When going on vacation many people buy souvenirs, take pictures or get a tattoo. Honolulu has dozens of different tattoo parlors, shops and pop-ups because of the high demand. Yelp compiled a list of the best tattoo shops in Honolulu using reviews, years in operation, price...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii Entertainment
Honolulu, HI
KHON2

Aloha Plate Food Truck Hawaii finds permanent home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From Beverly Hills to Washington, D.C., the last seven years have been an adventure of ups and downs for Aloha Plate Food Truck Hawaii. Now, the champions of Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race” Season 4 are finally opening a permanent location in Waikiki.
HONOLULU, HI
#Art#Honolulu Magazine#Pbs Hawai I
hawaiipublicradio.org

Passports can now be acquired through a satellite city hall in Honolulu

You will be able to apply for a U.S. passport at the Ala Moana Satellite City Hall starting Aug. 1. It’s a pilot project between the U.S. Passport Agency and the City and County of Honolulu. The Conversation talked to Kim Hashiro, director of the Honolulu Department of Customer Services, about how it’s supposed to work.
HONOLULU, HI
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Hawaii’s Waterfall Home Going to Auction, August 15th

One of Hawaii’s most photographed and celebrity-popular homes with postcard views of a 240-foot natural waterfall, a sports stadium with seating for 450 people, a nine-tee golf course, an aquatic center, a two-story water slide, and some of Hawaii’s best ocean views is going to auction. With a secluded location on the Big Island’s northeastern shore, Waterfalling Estate made gossip-mag headlines in 2016 when Justin Bieber rented the home for two weeks at $10,000 per night for his entourage, which included six skimpy-bikini-wearing models. Also a favorite for tropical reality television, Waterfalling Estate was chosen as the film location for both Love Island and Ex on the Beach and a finalist for HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Get ready for travel at passport fair at Waimanalo Post Office

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Travel is picking up and for those wanting to travel internationally, now is the time to get those passport applications in. The Waimanalo Post Office will hold a passport fair on Saturday, Aug. 6 for customers to apply for new U.S. passports. “Now that COVID-19...
WAIMANALO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cheap Eats: Pizza Mamo

Guy Hagi is joined by WSL Commentator Kaipo Gurrero to try mochi donuts in a variety of flavors at a bakery on King Street. Jeff Hubbard is a three-time world bodyboard champ. But now he's organizing bodyboard contests on the World Tour. Cheap Eats: Oh My Grill. Updated: Jul. 6,...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

77 future physicians honored at annual White Coat Ceremony

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) welcomed its newest class of 77 aspiring physicians on July 22. The JABSOM Class of 2026 celebrated its White Coat Ceremony at Kaimukī High School—the first full in-person White Coat Ceremony for new students since 2019.
HONOLULU, HI
townandtourist.com

12 Best Waterfalls in Oahu (Highest & Most Beautiful)

Oahu is a popular place to vacation and explore. It is part of the islands of Hawaii. This island is full of lush vegetation, that create a beautiful jungle. Television shows and movies, including Lost and The Rundown have been filmed on the island. In the lush forests of Oahu,...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Food 2 Go – South Shore Grill

For this Taco Tuesday, we’re checking out a great local food spot located on Monsarrat Avenue in the Diamond Head area. They’re known for their ono plate lunches, sandwiches and fish tacos. We’re talking about South Shore Grill and joining us with all the details is Bruce Bryant, owner of South Shore Grill.
HONOLULU, HI

