Fall Prevention with UnitedHealthcare

Cincinnati-area residents are encouraged to tune-in for a live phone bank on July 28 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for help understanding Medicare and Medicaid insurance coverage options and benefits. The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) is hosting the phone bank with WCPO 9. OSHIIP, a program...
Northern Kentucky Chick-fil-A® restaurants are holding their annual “Stuff The Bus Challenge” to provide supplies to area schools!. Northern Kentucky community members who donate five or more school supplies from the list will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A Original Chicken Sandwich. The annual program continues to grow exponentially. In 2019, more than 22,224 school supply items were donated. (The program was paused during the pandemic.) The Northern Kentucky school districts competing for the most supplies, and a $1,000 donation from Chick-fil-A, include: Boone County, Campbell County, Kenton County, as well as the independent school districts of Bellevue; Covington; Dayton; Newport, Southgate and Walton-Verona.
HINDMAN, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the Kentucky towns of Garrett and Hindman, the recovery effort is likely to take years. The rain started on Wednesday night, and as one person said, it was heavy and steady into Thursday morning. The eastern part of the state was hammered by inches of rain since Monday, and Wednesday night saw even more rain.
CINCINNATI — Drivers will see more police cruisers on the road as law enforcement officers across the Tri-State participate in Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaigns this week. According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Speed Awareness Day is joint effort between departments in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...
Ohio Task Force 1 — a search and rescue team that has responded to 9/11, Hurricane Katrina and dozens of other natural disasters — is heading to eastern Kentucky. The team will deploy 16 members of its water rescue team to multiple southeastern Kentucky counties after severe flooding hit the area Wednesday night. OH-TF1 said the team will conduct water-specific search and rescue efforts.
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives from the Indiana State Police are warning the community after receiving multiple complaints about a potential text message scam in Indiana. According to ISP, a messenger has been sending texts to Hoosiers claiming to be from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. They indicate the recipient has unclaimed money from the state.
Every family has at least one mystery—an intriguing person, a possible connection to someone famous, or maybe even someone infamous. The Kentucky Historical Society has produced a series called 'Kentucky Ancestors' that digs into the roots of Kentucky's family tree. Heather French Henry, the host for season two of Kentucky Ancestors, talks more about the program centered on genealogy discovery.
Firefighters continue to make progress against a massive California forest fire that forced evacuations for thousands of people and destroyed 41 homes and other buildings near Yosemite National Park, officials said Tuesday. Crews battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County got a break from increased humidity and lower temperatures as...
A Flood Watch has been issued for the following counties in the Tri-State through Wednesday morning:. Kentucky: Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Mason, & Robertson. Ohio: Hamilton, Clermont, Brown, Highland, and Adams. Indiana: Dearborn, Ripley, Ohio, & Switzerland. Our wet week continues into Wednesday Morning. A...
The rain has moved out for the most part but there's a small chance for an isolated shower through the front half of Thursday. A cold front and trough will combine to bring a slight chance for rain throughout Thursday. However, it appears the best chance for more rain and thunderstorms will increase into the evening and turn likely after 8 p.m. Up to another 1" of rainfall is possible especiall in Northern Kentucky.
