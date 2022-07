When this possum named Kairi was rescued, she arrived with her brothers and sisters, but her rescuers could tell she was different. She had trouble walking on her own and didn’t seem motivated to move around very much. They later discovered that Kairi was suffering from metabolic bone disease, which is a serious disease that results in a loss of grip in the hands or feet, tremors, twitching, decreased activity, increased sleeping, and an uncoordinated gait, says OSUS.

