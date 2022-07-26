Tika Sumpter and Nicholas James's Boho-Chic Wedding in Mexico
By Gabriella Rello
brides.com
2 days ago
When Tika Sumpter and Nicholas James started planning their wedding, they quickly agreed on one top priority: They wanted to treat their family and friends to an unforgettable experience. “I wanted everyone to feel taken care of, have a great time, and feel like they were on vacation,” Tika says. With...
Jane Seymour paid tribute to her new daughter-in-law, Miso, in a sweet way at her son Kris Keach's wedding. The Emmy Award-winning actress, 71, wore a traditional Korean custom-made hanbok for her 26-year-old son's nuptials in Seoul, South Korea, over the weekend. Seymour posed for a family photo as she...
Danielle Hausberg and Josh Bleiweis were summer-camp sweethearts. At age 13, Danielle, encouraged by her Canadian mother, decided to leave her hometown of Los Angeles and spend her school break in the remote Ontario wilderness at Camp White Pine. Her fellow camper? A floppy-haired, adventurous boy from Toronto named Josh. Over swimming, rock climbing, and s’mores, a teen romance blossomed—and lasted far beyond their assigned session. The two began a long distance, Canadian relationship, “seeing each other maybe a few times throughout the year and always reconnecting at camp,” recalls Danielle. Even as they aged out of Camp White Pine, their relationship didn’t: Josh flew down to L.A. to be Danielle’s prom date, and Danielle ended up joining Josh at college in Canada.
Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar are husband and wife. The “Top Gun: Maverick” actor and the model said “I do” on July 9, 2022, the couple shared on their Instagrams on Monday. “July 9th, 2022… Per sempre 💙,” they captioned their photo, which shows the 40-year-old...
Just when we thought Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding extravaganza was over, the reality star revealed more details about her legal ceremony. On July 26, 2022, The Kardashians star shared a special message on Instagram for her grandmother MJ’s birthday. In the post, Kardashian uncovered new wedding photos from her Santa Barbara courthouse wedding, which took place on May 15, 2022. And, she gave more insight into who actually made the guest list.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Is there anywhere more romantic than Paris? According to newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, no, there’s not. The recently married spent the weekend celebrating their union in Paris, France and Jennifer Lopez’s Reformation dress honeymoon looks are giving us a whole new reason to celebrate.
Click here to read the full article. Seraphina Affleck pulled out a fun outfit for a family day out in Paris. The daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner was spotted shopping in Paris with her dad and Jennifer Lopez. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, were also by their side. Lopez and Affleck, who tied the married in Las Vegas earlier this month in a simple wedding ceremony, have continued to celebrate their nuptials and explore the French capital with their children.
For the outing, Seraphina wore an oversized shirt that was decorated...
When it comes to shopping for jewelry, clothes, and other accessories for that matter, my motto is to always go with what brings you the most excitement and joy. It's true that for some these gut feelings come quite easily, but for others, it may take more time and guidance to hone in on what feels most authentic. One great place to start when in need of inspiration is to get an idea of what the current jewelry trends are at the moment. From there, you can peruse the selections, and see what sparks your interest the most.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently enjoying their honeymoon, a week after tying the knot in Las Vegas. Over the past seven days, the couple has been pictured looking loved up in Paris, where Lopez has been embracing a typically glamorous wardrobe, but that does not mean that she has only been wearing high-end designer pieces. In fact, the musician has been spotted in two affordable summer dresses.
A bride shares how she created a stunning wedding gown out of a $24 dress from Goodwill. , says she bought the white dress years before her engagement in 2019. Ms Vandergriff used beads from her mother’s wedding dress and lace fabric to create the unique look for her 2020 wedding.
Gwen Stefani is always rocking some unique outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The 52-year-old had her platinum blonde hair up in a bunch of different pigtails as she wore a mismatched red and blue flannel ensemble. Gwen’s...
Simone Ashley is teaching us all a lesson in timeless red carpet style. On July 13, the "Bridgerton" actress attended the premiere of Netflix's "The Gray Man" in Los Angeles wearing a black Mônot maxi dress. The Bondage-style dress features the label's signature cutouts, with a wide halter neckline and matching straps. While giving the appearance of a bra top, the dress was a sexy diversion from the colorful palette Ashley's "Bridgerton" character wore in season two.
Kourtney Kardashian stepped out this past weekend in Los Angeles in an itty-bitty bubblegum pink slip dress. The piece was certainly precious thanks to its innocent shade but received a dose of edge thanks to its black lace trim. No doubt the influence of her drummer husband Travis Barker, the punk infusion continued with her black bomber jacket, chunky-soled loafers, and short black socks. To top it off, she wore a silver-studded, fully bedazzled shoulder bag.
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you ever experienced a warm and fuzzy feeling when you spot a fabulous find while online shopping? That just happened to Us — we came across one of our favorite summer pieces of the season! We’ve been on the hunt for new dresses to wear since the weather started warming up in the spring, but it’s never too late to add a new style to the mix.
She's a regular on the best dressed list at star-studded events across the globe. And fashion queen Lupita Nyong'o proved why she deserves the title once again as she pulled off yet another amazing look at the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture show in Sicily on Monday. The actress, 39,...
Zoey Deutch is bringing designer style to the Milky Way. On July 27, the actor stepped out in New York City for a screening of her upcoming Hulu movie, "Not Okay," wearing a vintage Moschino dress that featured none other than our galaxy. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the ankle-length dress featured a cowl neck and a slit up the back of the dress for optimal walking purposes. Behind the various shades of blue are images of stars, moons, planets, comets, and all the things that make up our solar system. If you look close enough, you might even be able to see the big dipper.
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When you picture a wrap dress, what do you see? Probably something with short sleeves, maybe even long sleeves, plus a long, flowy skirt and a surplice neckline. That’s how most of them look — and it’s a […]
The Real Housewives of Dubai’s Chanel Ayan stands by the Amato Couture ensemble she wore to Caroline Stanbury’s engagement party. After Caroline Stanbury called Chanel Ayan the “rudest wedding guest ever” for wearing what Caroline believed was a “f--king wedding dress” to her engagement party, The Real Housewives of Dubai supermodel is doubling down on her lacy white Amato Couture bodysuit and cape.
Another day, another '90s pants trend returns — and this time around, it's carpenter jeans. Spotted making a case for the practical denim style over the weekend was Katie Holmes, who wore a pair of baggy workwear jeans to a Q&A panel for her new film Alone Together in New York City. Unlike cargo pants that have side pockets for utility, carpenter jeans are identified by their hammer loopholes that typically extend from the side hem to the back pocket — you know, for carrying tools around and stuff.
