Gunderson House home to many stories, visitors

Since 1895 the Gunderson House has been home to many memories and stories over the years.

Its historical value led to its placement on the National Register of Historic Places. Stories shared by family and friends of the Gunderson family in Kenyon have continued to light the spark underneath volunteers to share the house’s history.

Members and supporters of the Kenyon Historical Society host events and offer tours of the house.

On Thursday afternoon a group of 10 Owatonna residents gathered at the Gunderson House for a luncheon hosted by historical society members Mary Danielson-Gates, Cora Lee Monroe and Debb Paquin, followed by a tour provided by Rhana Olson and Barb Matul.

While enjoying a lunch of salad, fruit and a croissant chicken salad sandwich, conversations flowed about the dining area of the house and the nice condition of its furnishings.

The group from the Steele County History Center’s Tea Club went on a tour following the luncheon.

As tour attendees traveled through the many rooms of the Gunderson House, many like Barb Kasper were in awe of the woodwork and pocket doors. Kasper also liked the opportunity to tour as a group, because often times when she’s driving through town she doesn’t have the time to stop.

While in the Museum Room, with the gilded gold molding by the ceiling, Diane Wilson marveled at the number of closets.

“It was more common for there to be zero closets in houses at that time,” Wilson said. “I just can’t get over how many are in here, and how big the closets are.”

Dodie Ellingson loved hearing all of the stories the tour guides had to share about the Gunderson family, and added the clothing was displayed in a pleasant way.

Matul is the society’s genealogist and has done extensive research on the family’s history. Matul said she is often at the house when great grandchildren and other family members stop by, and she enjoys hearing all of the stories they have to share.

Seated in the foyer, Jean Krause took in all of the ornamental work and guessed it would be hard to keep clean. She loved many things in the parlor, including the piano and stained glass window.

Bernice Schroht found it hard to describe just one room or detail of the house that she enjoyed the most.

“This has been fun,” Schroht said at the conclusion of the tour. “It is all so neat.”

Audrey Holland said she didn’t know what to expect going into the tour. She filled the place of someone who couldn’t make it last minute.

She was surprised to see all the house had to show, and said the experience was much more than she “ever knew it could be.”