ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenyon, MN

Gunderson House home to many stories, visitors

By By MICHELLE VLASAK
The Kenyon Leader
The Kenyon Leader
 2 days ago

Since 1895 the Gunderson House has been home to many memories and stories over the years.

Its historical value led to its placement on the National Register of Historic Places. Stories shared by family and friends of the Gunderson family in Kenyon have continued to light the spark underneath volunteers to share the house’s history.

Members and supporters of the Kenyon Historical Society host events and offer tours of the house.

On Thursday afternoon a group of 10 Owatonna residents gathered at the Gunderson House for a luncheon hosted by historical society members Mary Danielson-Gates, Cora Lee Monroe and Debb Paquin, followed by a tour provided by Rhana Olson and Barb Matul.

While enjoying a lunch of salad, fruit and a croissant chicken salad sandwich, conversations flowed about the dining area of the house and the nice condition of its furnishings.

The group from the Steele County History Center’s Tea Club went on a tour following the luncheon.

As tour attendees traveled through the many rooms of the Gunderson House, many like Barb Kasper were in awe of the woodwork and pocket doors. Kasper also liked the opportunity to tour as a group, because often times when she’s driving through town she doesn’t have the time to stop.

While in the Museum Room, with the gilded gold molding by the ceiling, Diane Wilson marveled at the number of closets.

“It was more common for there to be zero closets in houses at that time,” Wilson said. “I just can’t get over how many are in here, and how big the closets are.”

Dodie Ellingson loved hearing all of the stories the tour guides had to share about the Gunderson family, and added the clothing was displayed in a pleasant way.

Matul is the society’s genealogist and has done extensive research on the family’s history. Matul said she is often at the house when great grandchildren and other family members stop by, and she enjoys hearing all of the stories they have to share.

Seated in the foyer, Jean Krause took in all of the ornamental work and guessed it would be hard to keep clean. She loved many things in the parlor, including the piano and stained glass window.

Bernice Schroht found it hard to describe just one room or detail of the house that she enjoyed the most.

“This has been fun,” Schroht said at the conclusion of the tour. “It is all so neat.”

Audrey Holland said she didn’t know what to expect going into the tour. She filled the place of someone who couldn’t make it last minute.

She was surprised to see all the house had to show, and said the experience was much more than she “ever knew it could be.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYC

Two southern Minnesota family farms honored with Century Farm award

Two men charged with attempted murder made their first appearance in court Thursday. To increase safety and capacity, construction continues on the Highway 14 four-lane expansion project between New Ulm and Nicollet. UNI swimmer and Iowa City West graduate Lily Ernst dies Wednesday. Updated: 3 hours ago. School Sisters of...
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

School Sisters of Notre Dame recall community service to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On top of Good Counsel Hill, the School Sisters of Notre Dame have watched over Mankato since 1865. But starting early September, retired, senior sisters will be moving to the Benedictine Living Community in Shakopee. “It’s going to be hard for all of us to leave....
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Fleet Farm announces opening of new Twin Cities store

Fleet Farm's new store at 875 General Sieben Drive in Hastings, Minn. opens Friday, September 9, according to the company. Courtesy of Fleet Farm. A new Fleet Farm will open in Minnesota this fall. The retailer founded in Minnesota bought the former Target store at 875 General Sieben Drive in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owatonna, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Kenyon, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Kat Kountry 105

Grandstand Lineup is a ‘Home Run’ at Steele County Fair

Two national recording artists. A cover band favorite. An afternoon of crashing cars together. Horse and rider acrobatics. A free tractor pull. Six big events. One per day during the Steele County Free Fair in Owatonna August 16 - 21, 2022. Tickets are available at www.scff.org. The price will bump up on August 1.
KAAL-TV

Heritage council votes to change downtown

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Heritage Preservation Commission Council held its monthly meeting Tuesday evening. With two big items on the table. The council voted unanimously to remove both the Associated Bank building and the Log Cabin Grill from the city's landmark list. Because the buildings have lost historical...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Stained Glass#Furnishings#The Gunderson House
Bring Me The News

Restaurants get political with Matt Birk burger issue

The Matt Birk Burger: a topic of high political tension in Minnesota. After two St. Paul restaurants recently took the former Minnesota Vikings player and lieutenant governor candidate's burger off their menus due to his comments on abortion and women in careers, a West St. Paul restaurant is adding the item to their menus next month.
KAAL-TV

$20K awarded to Rochester nonprofit

(ABC 6 News) - The Parkinson’s Foundation announced the recipients of more than $2 million in community grants for Parkinson’s disease (PD) programs across the U.S. The Foundation invests in community programs that make an impact in local communities and help people live better with PD by providing support for unmet health, wellness, and educational needs.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Check Out The New Coffee Shop Being Built In Austin

If you are a bit of a coffee lover like myself, and you love hearing about new shops that are opening in Southeast Minnesota, you are going to LOVE this bit of news. Austin, Minnesota, I hope you are ready because one of the newest coffee chains that is known for their coffee AND baked goods is heading your way.
AUSTIN, MN
Bring Me The News

At least 9 cities in the Twin Cities metro targeted with antisemitic, racist flyers

Multiple communities around the Twin Cities have seen antisemitic and white supremacist notes distributed this summer to residential areas. Since July 1, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas (JCRC) has found flyers distributed in the following areas in the Twin Cities metro:. Minneapolis. St. Paul. St....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Sasquatch 107.7

Only Two Other Cities Are Better To Live In Than Rochester

Our own Rochester, Minnesota was just named one of the top three cities in America to live in by a new national survey. While maybe not as prestigious as the US News and World Report 'Best Hospitals in the Country' survey that Rochester's Mayo Clinic just won again, the city of Rochester's ranking on the 2022 Liveability 'Top 100 Best Places to Live in America' survey isn't too shabby. In fact, Liveability says only two other cities are better places to live than Rochester is!
KEYC

3 southern Minnesota hospitals recognized by U.S. News & World Report

New Ulm Medical Center recognized for first time by U.S. News & World Report. The New Ulm Medical Center was recognized for its high-performing grade in hip fracture. U.S. News & World Report recognizes Mayo Clinic Health System’s Mankato, New Prague hospitals. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Mayo Clinic...
Power 96

Rice County 6-Legged Roundabout Construction Starts Next May

The Rice County Board of Commissioners today approved an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) for final design of the I-35 at Highway 19 six-legged roundabout. County Highway Engineer Dennis Luebbe has been telling commissioners since the beginning of July the agreement was coming and said today the...
kikn.com

Shooting Rocks Small Minnesota Town Tuesday

Janesville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A shooting in a small southern Minnesota town resulted in one injury and two arrests Tuesday afternoon. The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management confirmed the shooting happened in downtown Janesville just before 3:30 p.m. A news release regarding the incident indicates the shooting victim had to be airlifted from the scene.
CBS Minnesota

Edina doctor offering non-surgical solution for painful uterine fibroids, allowing women to "wear white" again

EDINA, Minn. -- An Edina doctor is raising awareness about a procedure to treat a common health problem for many women. Uterine fibroids can cause a lot of pain and bleeding.One option for treating these benign tumors was to remove a woman's uterus, but there is a less known, less invasive treatment available to you called Uterine Fibroid Embolization, better known as UFE.Dr. Rochelle Wolfe, at Vascular and Interventional Experts (VIE) in Edina, is one of a few experts offering UFE."It's done in an hour or less, it's done in an outpatient setting," said Wolfe, "I call it a non-surgical...
kvrr.com

Two dead in Hopkins, Minnesota explosion

HOPKINS, Minn. (KVRR) — Two people were killed when an explosion and fire demolished a suburban Minneapolis home in Hopkins. The bodies of a husband and wife, both in their 80s, were found in the debris. The fire chief says it was a “pretty violent explosion” that reportedly shook...
HOPKINS, MN
The Kenyon Leader

The Kenyon Leader

Kenyon, MN
32
Followers
165
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kenyon Leader has been serving Goodhue County since 1885 and publishes Wednesdays & online at www.TheKenyonLeader.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/the_kenyon_leader/

Comments / 0

Community Policy