The Greensboro Parks Foundation has been awarded a VF Foundation grant of $150,000 to construct an adaptive mountain bike trail in Keeley Park. The trail will be Greensboro’s first inclusive mountain bike trail designed to allow individuals with disabilities to access the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of mountain biking. This intentional design will open the sport to people typically excluded from mountain biking by providing wider paths, more stable surfaces, and other features to all members of our community and the region.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO