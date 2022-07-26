ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

U.S. News And World Report Ranks Top Hospitals in Minnesota

By Jim Maurice
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED -- U.S. News and World Report has released its annual list of the top hospitals. The number one hospital both in Minnesota and in the United States is...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 1

Related
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Hospital Ranks Among State’s Best

(KNSI) – CentraCare St. Cloud is the third best hospital in Minnesota, according to U.S. News and World Report. The campus was rated as high performing in several areas, including treatment for colon and prostate cancer, heart attacks, bypass surgery, heart failure, kidney failure, pneumonia and COPD. The success...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KIMT

Mayo Clinic ranked #1 hospital in the nation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – For the seventh straight year, Mayo Clinic is ranked #1 in U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Hospital” rankings. "Were proud to again be recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the nation," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic's president and CEO. "This honor underscores the incredible commitment of our staff to deliver the highest standard of care to our patients each and every day. Our staff are truly at the heart of this achievement."
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Nicollet, MN
State
Minnesota State
Rochester, MN
Health
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Health
City
St. Cloud, MN
Fun 104.3

Rochester Firm Fined For Temporary Worker Visa Program Violations

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The US Labor Department has ordered a Rochester-based company to pay more than $203,000 for violations involving a federal program that allows foreign, non-agricultural workers with a certain type of visa to temporarily work in the US. A news release from the Department's Wage and...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Old, Abandoned School in Minnesota Full of Recognizable Retro Items

Some brave individuals strapped on a Go Pro and had a few cameras with them as they explored an abandoned school in Minnesota and obviously, they enjoy the spooky, old stuff in person more than I do. Deep in my gut, I want to go walk inside abandoned buildings just to see what's inside. But honestly, I'm glad someone else is going in first. My stomach gets in knots and I'm sure a rat or something would pop out and then I'd be a screaming mess.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Former Sanford surgeon Asfora disciplined by SD med board

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sanford Health neurosurgeon who was embroiled in a scandal over his own medical devices was reprimanded this month by the South Dakota State Medical Board. Dr. Wilson Asfora was named in a 2016 civil case filed by two of his colleagues, which...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Cloud Hospital#Nursing Care#U S News#General Health#Medical Services#Undated#World Report#The Mayo Clinic#Mayo#Park Nicollet Methodist#Essential Health St#Most Expensive Airbnb
MinnPost

Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans have applied for ‘hero’ pay, almost double the number lawmakers anticipated

Dana Ferguson writes for the Forum News Service: “Nearly 1.2 million front-line workers applied for bonus checks from the state ahead of a deadline on Friday, Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry leaders said. In all, 1,199,512 workers who’d remained on the job in person during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic submitted applications, they said. That’s nearly double the total that state lawmakers believed were eligible to receive the payments. And now, state officials will parse through the applications to determine how many applicants meet the criteria and will get a check from the state. The total pool available is $500 million. That amount will be divided evenly between all the eligible applicants. Lawmakers initially estimated that each worker would receive about $750, but with the broader applicant pool, workers could expect to see checks closer to $400.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz proposing policy changes, investments to expand Minnesota economy

(Stacy, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is proposing policy changes and investments to expand Minnesota's economy during the next decade. Walz announced his plan Wednesday on the floor of Wyoming Machine in Stacy. The plan was developed over the past year by a council of 15 business, nonprofit, and labor leaders, and members of the governor's cabinet.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota tribe ends blood requirement for members

DULUTH, Minn — The Minnesota Chippewa Tribe has voted to remove a decades-old requirement that members have a minimum of 25% Chippewa blood. Officials say 65% of voters on an advisory referendum say the blood quantum requirement should be removed from membership in the six-reservation tribe. The referendum is a guide for tribal leaders who will now decide whether to ask voters to amend the tribe's constitution.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
1390 Granite City Sports

Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota?

When I was younger, hitchhiking was a pretty common way to get around. In today's world I would be horrified if I found out one of my kids was hitching rides with strangers. I don't know if there are more weirdos these days or that we just hear about them more with all the media and internet available.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Only Two Other Cities Are Better To Live In Than Rochester

Our own Rochester, Minnesota was just named one of the top three cities in America to live in by a new national survey. While maybe not as prestigious as the US News and World Report 'Best Hospitals in the Country' survey that Rochester's Mayo Clinic just won again, the city of Rochester's ranking on the 2022 Liveability 'Top 100 Best Places to Live in America' survey isn't too shabby. In fact, Liveability says only two other cities are better places to live than Rochester is!
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

How Minnesota schools are prepping for worst-case scenarios

MINNEAPOLIS -- It may be summer break for Minnesota students, but there are people across the state working right now to keep them safe during the school year.The Minnesota School Safety Center is a team of five people that travels around the state to help schools assess their risks and strengthen their plans with best practices from around the state and around the country.  Randy Johnson is the team's director."Much involvement needs to be done by the parents as far as understanding what's going on and what are the expectations of parents when they do have a situation like that," Johnson said. "But more importantly, what do we do on the front end before that type of incident does occur? Are we communicating when we have concerns about an individual, about a situation, about behaviors, about language, about things that are on social media?"Johnson says parents with concerns about school safety should start by reaching out their local school.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Former Minnesota Viking Name Removed From Menus

Former Minnesota Viking and lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk is the center of attention in the Twin Cities due to some recent comments that are putting him in the middle of political wars that have caused some famous area restaurants to take his namesake burger off of their menus, while others are adding his name to the menu list.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Report Finds Area Crops in Good Condition

UNDATED -- Despite worries of drought growing across the state, this year’s crops continue to make good progress. The latest Crop Progress Report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture finds most crops in the state were in good condition last week. The report finds:. Corn. 2% very poor. 6%...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Latest Drought Condition Update for Minnesota

UNDATED -- The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor is pretty much unchanged this week. The percentage of the state that is listed as abnormally dry is now at 30 percent, up from 28 percent a week ago. The area stretches from central Minnesota southward including all of Stearns and Sherburne Counties.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy