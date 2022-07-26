Deputies: Homicide investigation underway in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a homicide in Chesterfield County early Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to the scene near Cleveland Street in the Cheraw area to investigate.

The sheriff’s office has not said how the victim died or released their identity. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101 or the tip line at 843-287-0235.

