ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, SC

Deputies: Homicide investigation underway in Chesterfield County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AiGso_0gtKRU3R00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a homicide in Chesterfield County early Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to the scene near Cleveland Street in the Cheraw area to investigate.

The sheriff’s office has not said how the victim died or released their identity. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101 or the tip line at 843-287-0235.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD investigates homicide in northwest Charlotte, officials say)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, SC
Chesterfield County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Cmpd#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
102K+
Followers
113K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy