ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 5

sassybabe
4d ago

Better have good security. Because these people will drive cars into the building and rob them blind. We can’t have nice things

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Les Wexner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiffany Co#Ciao#Jewelry#Coach#Saks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy