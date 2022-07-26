Davis, Mose Named To Award Watch Lists

DENTON — The 16-time conference champion North Texas soccer team has added transfer forward Alexis Truitt to its roster on Tuesday. A rising junior, Truitt comes to UNT from Sam Houston State where she played one season and started 17 matches for the Bearkats last year. She scored two goals and had three assists in the 18 matches she played in last season. Prior to her time at Sam Houston, the Boerne, Texas, native played her freshman season at Seminole State College in 2020 where she had a monster season and was voted NJCAA DI All-American. In just 15 matches for Seminole State College, Truitt scored 15 goals and had 10 assists for 40 points to lead her team to a 14-1-1 overall record and a national top three ranking. Seminole State reached the NJCAA National Tournament but was eliminated in pool play in penalty kicks to the eventual national runner-up. "I'm excited to have Alexis a part of the Mean Green family," said UNT head soccer coachJohn Hedlund. "Her athleticism, speed and ability to go to goal fits perfectly into our style play."

DENTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO