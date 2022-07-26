ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ANOTHER VIEW: Some thoughts when you feel old age creeping up

By Underwriters
 2 days ago

SUGAR HILL, Ga. | Old age has creeped up on me. So I wanted to share some thoughts about growing old that gives me a laugh. So here are some musings about growing old. “To get back to my youth I would do anything in the world, except exercise, get up...

wclk.com

Pieces Of A Dream: In Too Deep

There’s an adage that says “it just gets better with time,” which can easily apply to the group Pieces of A Dream. This group has been making good music since 1981 when they burst onto the scene. They continue to be one of the hottest Contemporary Jazz groups still performing and remain in demand. I had a chance to witness them this past spring in Atlanta and they had the sold out crowd rocking. They mixed up their classics like Mt. Airy Groove and Fo-Fi-Fo along with the title track of their newest full length Fired Up (Shanachie Entertainment). Well the fire is still burning as Deep Into It, the latest song released to radio from that full length is “in the pocket” as we like to say in the business. This song starts with a tease that builds to what one has come to expect from Pieces of A Dream. The group is currently on tour bringing houses down playing their biggest hits and new tracks like this one. They have perfected a sound that is uniquely Philly Jazz and you will agree they haven’t lost a step. We can hear what their Philly homeboy the late great Grover Washington, Jr. saw in them when he signed them to his production company. They were still teenagers when he introduced them to the world. Check out In Too Deep during Midday Jazz with Rivablue on Atlanta’s Jazz Station 91.9 WCLK.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean you have to hibernate under a pile of blankets until school resumes. There are plenty of things happening in the city, from outdoor activities to indoor fun, so get out there and enjoy all that the last of summer vacation has to offer.
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

Hot Spots to Eat in Atlanta, Georgia | Food Review in the ATL

Welcome back to our video! We greatly appreciate you being here. In this video we are hitting up must-try restaurants in Atlanta. Please stay tuned. Ashley Sutton: SO impressed that there is so many vegan options in ATL now! That makes me happy. I'm adding Fresh from the Earth to my must visit when I'm in the city list.
AccessAtlanta

5 last-minute weekend getaways under $150 from Atlanta

If your life has been a whirlwind of work, errands, and Netflix binges, we have some good news: There are plenty of flight deals this weekend departing from Atlanta where you can take a break and get away from it all. Getaway: From $124. If you want to get away...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Trash to treasure: Professor finds priceless painting at Georgia thrift shop

A professor shopping at a thrift store in Georgia made an incredible find, uncovering an early work by an American artist. William Pugh, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, was shopping at a thrift store in Covington, Georgia, when he found a painting that he was drawn to, the university said in a news release. Pugh, who was with his wife, said he was drawn to the artwork’s biblical themes and bought the painting.
COVINGTON, GA
Kennardo G. James

Taking a Look at Lake Lanier

Many consider Lake Lanier to be the most dangerous lake in America.David Goldman / AP. America is well known for having a lot of beautiful lakes, and many people love to use them for water sports and other activities every year.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

A look behind the scenes at the Georgia Aquarium's Shark exhibit

ATLANTA (WFXG) - While there are not sharks in the CSRA North America's largest shark exhibit is just down the road in Atlanta. Boasting 1.2 million gallons of water and a depth of 20 feet, the Georgia Aquarium's 'Sharks: Predators of the Deep' features several different types of sharks. Kelly...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Legendary R&B crooners take the stage in metro Atlanta

MABLETON, Ga. - Two of the great "gentlemen of soul" will be in metro Atlanta this weekend, crooning on the stage at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. Grammy nominated singers Jeffrey Osborne and Freddie Jackson will perform Saturday night at 7 p.m. as part of the Wade Ford Concert Series – and both artists say fans can expect a night of classic tunes and romance under the stars.
MUSIC
CBS 46

Black Restaurant Week holding restaurant showcase Aug. 12

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As part of Atlanta’s Black Restaurant Week, State Farm Arena will host the organization’s NOSH Culinary Showcase Aug. 12. The showcase will feature many of Atlanta’s best Black chefs, from food trucks to fine dining establishments, in live demonstrations and tasting stations. The dishes will come from a variety of inspirations, including African and Caribbean flavors.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Metro Atlanta Tenants protest to stop mass evictions

Rally to be held by tenants from the Forest at Columbia Apartments where 200+ people are facing an unjust eviction!. This Thursday, July 28, tenants are taking the fight against mass evictions to DeKalb County Commissioners’ office. We will unite to show our strength in numbers—hold protest signs, talk to the media about this injustice we are facing, and take our grievances and demands to the county’s officials.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

This $5,290,000 French Modern Masterpiece Showcases Perfection and Timeless Décor in Buford

The Estate in Buford is a luxurious home where you will find beautifully sculpted landscape, gorgeous vaulted ceilings, chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and other incredible features now available for sale. This home located at 2242 Shoal Creek Rd, Buford, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Brandi Benz – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International (Phone: 678 234-7712, 770 442-7300) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Buford.
BUFORD, GA
appenmedia.com

Opinion: Alpharetta post office must fix its problems

I drove by the Alpharetta, GA US Post Office Annex the day before yesterday to drop a letter into one of the two outdoor drive-by mailboxes. They were both taped shut. I inquired from a mail clerk inside as to the reason and was told that (once again) the boxes had been vandalized. I was also told that the boxes might be permanently removed due to this problem.
ALPHARETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Waterless nail care service now available in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Varnish Lane is a waterless nail care facility that started in D.C. back in 2015. They offer completely waterless, eco-friendly manicures and pedicures. Founder Lauren Dunne says it's the first brand to bring the waterless nail care concept to the East Coast, has eight locations, and is now the largest waterless brand in the country.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

This $8,000,000 Magnificent Estate Offers Plenty of Space for Parties and Events in Sandy Springs

The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home featuring massive entertainer’s kitchen with 3 enormous islands for cooking, prep, and serving now available for sale. This home located at 6420 Riverside Dr NW, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 08 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms with 23,137 square feet of living spaces. Call Joe Weathers (Phone: 770 691-1560), Tanner Davis (Phone: 678-389-1010, 770-240-2004) – Atlanta Communities for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival to be held in Kennesaw’s Adams Park

The popular Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival returns to Adams Park in Kennesaw on Saturday August 20. The annual all-day festival is estimated to attract 65,000 visitors and includes a Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned competition. For further details read the press release from the City of Kennesaw, republished below:
KENNESAW, GA

