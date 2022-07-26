ANOTHER VIEW: Some thoughts when you feel old age creeping up

There’s an adage that says “it just gets better with time,” which can easily apply to the group Pieces of A Dream. This group has been making good music since 1981 when they burst onto the scene. They continue to be one of the hottest Contemporary Jazz groups still performing and remain in demand. I had a chance to witness them this past spring in Atlanta and they had the sold out crowd rocking. They mixed up their classics like Mt. Airy Groove and Fo-Fi-Fo along with the title track of their newest full length Fired Up (Shanachie Entertainment). Well the fire is still burning as Deep Into It, the latest song released to radio from that full length is “in the pocket” as we like to say in the business. This song starts with a tease that builds to what one has come to expect from Pieces of A Dream. The group is currently on tour bringing houses down playing their biggest hits and new tracks like this one. They have perfected a sound that is uniquely Philly Jazz and you will agree they haven’t lost a step. We can hear what their Philly homeboy the late great Grover Washington, Jr. saw in them when he signed them to his production company. They were still teenagers when he introduced them to the world. Check out In Too Deep during Midday Jazz with Rivablue on Atlanta’s Jazz Station 91.9 WCLK.

