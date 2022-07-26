Behind-the-scenes of Grand Carnivale at Dorney Park

Earlier this summer, Disney announced some major changes that were coming to the BoardWalk area of Walt Disney World Resort. The BoardWalk is located in the EPCOT Resort area between Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT. The BoardWalk also has three incredible hotels along its path — Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, The Yacht Club, and The Beach Club. Guests who visit the BoardWalk are immediately transported to a classic Northeastern Boardwalk, complete with great dining, live entertainment, and fun activities for the entire family.
Comments / 0