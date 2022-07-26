ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind-the-scenes of Grand Carnivale at Dorney Park

By Ali Reid
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A larger-than-life global celebration is...

www.wfmz.com

TheStreet

Disney World Closes Popular Eatery, Plans Another in Its Place

Disney World faces a sort of endless challenge. No matter how dated any part of its theme parks, hotels and adjacent properties becomes, there's a group of people who feel overly nostalgic about it. Yet in most cases, before the company can bring in something new, it has to get rid of something old.
Thrillist

The Choco Taco Is Officially Discontinued and Ice Cream Will Never Be the Same

The Choco Taco is dead. Long live the Choco Taco. The company confirmed on July 25 that the iconic Klondike ice cream treat was discontinued. It was available for around 40 years, having been released in the early '80s, a representative tells Thrillist. And now ice cream trucks will never be the same. They will never again dish out chocolate-swirled ice cream in a cone bent into the shape of a hard taco shell. Presumably, the same can be said of Taco Bell, which briefly put the Choco Taco back on its menus for the first time in seven years earlier in 2022.
Polygon

A talking hot dog prepared me for life in the kitchen

On Mondays, I ordered meat. Chicken sells consistently, so we’ll keep that at 20 pounds. Beef’s been slow; 10 will do. I over-ordered wings last week and we’ve got a case in the freezer, so we’ll skip them entirely. Plus, reservations are down and the forecast calls for rain this weekend. Don’t expect much of a rush.
disneydining.com

First Look at Disney’s BoardWalk Deli, Opening Later This Summer

Earlier this summer, Disney announced some major changes that were coming to the BoardWalk area of Walt Disney World Resort. The BoardWalk is located in the EPCOT Resort area between Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT. The BoardWalk also has three incredible hotels along its path — Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, The Yacht Club, and The Beach Club. Guests who visit the BoardWalk are immediately transported to a classic Northeastern Boardwalk, complete with great dining, live entertainment, and fun activities for the entire family.
Food & Wine

Hot Dog-Flavored Candy Corn Is Part of This New 'Tailgate' Mix

From Easter eggs to chocolate Santas, candies are often tied to specific holidays. Candy corn, for instance, is primarily sold during Halloween, leaving the purveyors of this polarizing product looking for ways to broaden their market: Red and green "reindeer corn" has nudged the candy into the Christmas season, and, in 2020, Brach's introduced Turkey Dinner Candy Corn to try to fill in the remaining autumn void.
