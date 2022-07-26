Behind-the-scenes of Grand Carnivale at Dorney Park

The Choco Taco is dead. Long live the Choco Taco. The company confirmed on July 25 that the iconic Klondike ice cream treat was discontinued. It was available for around 40 years, having been released in the early '80s, a representative tells Thrillist. And now ice cream trucks will never be the same. They will never again dish out chocolate-swirled ice cream in a cone bent into the shape of a hard taco shell. Presumably, the same can be said of Taco Bell, which briefly put the Choco Taco back on its menus for the first time in seven years earlier in 2022.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO