It’s been said that Rome wasn’t built in a day. But for Superofficial (stylized as “superofficial”) in Rome, New York, the real building underway is happening in the community, amidst a thriving arts and culture scene in central New York. In some ways this is a tale as old as time here at Build-Outs, in which a little coffee cart does good, then grows up to become a proper brick and mortar, but we see this as being equally indicative of a trend we did *not* see coming at the start of this season: an influx of great new coffee bars across New York state.

ROME, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO