Twin Falls, ID

Fish Salvage Order for Below Magic Dam

By Benito Baeza
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Anglers are now able to pull as many fish of any size from below Magic Dam as wildlife managers have issued a salvage order. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the Fish and Game Commission has issued a fish salvage order dropping bag and size limits...

