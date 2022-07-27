Senate passes Chips Act to subsidize semiconductor chip production

www.cbsnews.com
3d ago
so how much money are the democrats pocketing off of this legislation???? because they would never do anything for the American people without putting money in their own pockets. ain't that right chuck wink wink.
Reinhold
3d ago
The Pelosis should be on trial for ALL the inside trading. Not going on a trip to look in on their investment, paid by tax payers. We can't let her get away with this. Legislation needs to be brought to prevent Congress from trading. None of them, regardless of what side their on
Lou Duquette
4d ago
too bad we allowed chips to be made off US soil. our dependence on others will be our down fall.
