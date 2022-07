PHILADELPHIA, PA — In the early morning hours of July 2, 2022, a 17-year-old male was viciously attacked on a SEPTA subway train. The victim told authorities that he was on the Market Frankford Line when the suspect got on the train and grabbed his cell phone. The suspect then began punching him in the face until he let go of the phone. When the train pulled into the station, the suspect fled from the train and the victim chased after him. When confronted by the suspect, he stated that he had a gun and simulated he was holding it. Fearing for his safety, the victim backed away.

