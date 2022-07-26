ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Crane topples onto building under construction in Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ffhKj_0gtK3LSd00

Crane topples onto building under construction in Dorchester 02:18

BOSTON – No one was hurt Tuesday morning when a crane tipped over and landed on a building under construction in Dorchester.

It happened around 10 a.m. in the area of Dorchester Ave. The crane toppled over and landed on wooden framing on the second floor.

A truck driver told investigators he had just dropped off a truck loaded with construction material from Canada. "All of sudden the machine went down, the boom went down with the freight," the truck driver said.

Boston Inspectional Services said it appears the crane operator "neglected to place counterweights to stabilize the crane" and it tipped once it was fully extended.

"When he made the swing over the building, there was a collapse," Deputy Boston Fire Commissioner Michael Hocking said. "There was like a couple of men up there guiding the trusses into place. They did not get hurt."

The crane operator says he felt lucky coming out of it unhurt. "We're good man," the operator said.

Crews worked to separate the crane from the framing work. Larger cranes were brought in to upright the toppled crane.

There have been a string of construction accidents in recent months both in Boston, around the state, and nationwide.

"With a lot more construction, I think it starts thinning out the help. We have to make sure everyone is following the guidelines, the rules, and the procedures we have in place so we can stop having accidents like this," Hocking said.

It rattled neighbors like Alex Castill. "I hear a boom," Castill said. "Then I come over here and I saw the fellow walking out of the truck, and they were interviewing him."

The project under construction will eventually be a 5-story complex with apartments, a market, restaurant and parking.

The investigation is ongoing and OSHA has been notified.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Trash truck wedged under railroad bridge in Billerica

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were working to extract a trash truck that lodged itself under a railroad bride in Billerica Thursday evening. According to police, Mount Pleasant Street was closed to allow crews to free the trapped vehicle. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may...
BILLERICA, MA
whdh.com

Five rescued from sinking boat in Boston Harbor

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews rescued five people from a sinking boat in Boston Harbor overnight Wednesday after they began hauling water overboard with buckets. Rescue crews received a call of a sinking boat near Snake Island between Winthrop and Logan Airport in Boston Harbor around midnight. “We went...
WINTHROP, MA
CBS Boston

Dozens forced out of homes in rooftop condo fire in Roxbury

BOSTON - About 50 people were forced out of their homes early Wednesday when a huge fire tore apart the roof of their condominium complex in Roxbury. A person walking by noticed flames coming from the roof of the 5-story building at the corner of Northampton and Reed streets around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
nbcboston.com

Dozens of People Displaced After Overnight Fire in Roxbury

Around 50 people have been displaced after a fire broke out overnight in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. The fire started late Tuesday night at a condo building on the corner of Northampton and Reed streets in Roxbury. As of midnight, Boston fire was on scene fighting the flames. The department noted...
BOSTON, MA
Andover Townsman

Police: Driver involved in Andover highway standoff killed himself

A bank robbery suspect who barricaded himself in his car on Interstate 495 in Andover killed himself while troopers were negotiating with him the night of July 19, according to Massachusetts State Police. Anthony Miele, 49, of Quincy, was pronounced dead at 11:28 p.m. at Lawrence General Hospital, state police...
ANDOVER, MA
NECN

Fire at Chemical Lab Breaks Out Wednesday in Salem, Mass.

A fire broke out at a chemical lab on Congress Street in Salem Wednesday night. The call for the fire came in to Salem Fire Department around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the department said. Sprinklers were activated and helped, but the fire ended up going over the sprinklers. Salem fire responded with three high-rise trucks, and got help from nearby agencies in Lynn, Swampscott, Marblehead and Hamilton.
SALEM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cranes#Accident#Crescent Ave
Daily Voice

Wakefield Woman, 51, Sole Victim Of Fiery Car Crash

A 51-year-old woman was killed in a single-car crash in Wakefield, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. Wakefield Police responded to the area of 64 North Avenue where a car drove into a utility around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, the office reports. The vehicle shortly caught on fire and was quickly put out by the Wakefield Fire Department.
WAKEFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Fire breaks out in front of New Hampshire medical center

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire that possibly started in a patch of mulch grew to engulf part of a medical building entrance in Derry, New Hampshire, according to officials. Everyone inside the Overlook Medical Center was able to evacuate as smoke turned into a case of heavy flames damaging the facility’s front entrance.
DERRY, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynbc5.com

Daughter of Delta Flight 723 passenger connects victims' families 49 years later

BURLINGTON, Vt. — July 31, 2022, marks the 49thanniversary of the crash of Delta flight 723. In 1973, Delta flight 723 left the Burlington International Airport and made a stop in Manchester, New Hampshire, before arriving in Boston. However, as the plane descended through low clouds and fog, it traveled below the glide path and crashed when it hit a seawall.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCVB

Thayer Academy student killed in Maine crash, school says

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Thayer Academy in Braintree, Massachusetts, is in mourning Thursday after the death of a student. “It is with great sadness that I share that rising senior James Pener '23 died on Tuesday following a car accident in Maine,” Thayer Head of School Chris Fortunato wrote in a letter to the school community.
BRAINTREE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts party boat with 54 on board catches on fire

PLYMOUTH — Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department responded to an engine compartment fire aboard a Captain John Boats’ party vessel. At approximately 10:32 a.m. Monday, Plymouth Fire received a call from the Plymouth Harbormaster reporting an engine compartment fire aboard one of Captain John Boats’ vessels. The Plymouth Harbormaster and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Watertown News

Fire on Gore Place Property Doused by Watertown Firefighters

Watertown firefighters doused a blaze on the property of Gore Place which the Fire Department believes was started by illegal fireworks. On Saturday, July 23 at about 10:30 p.m. the Watertown Fire Department received a report of a fire on the Gore Estate property. The fire occurred near homes on Edward Road, according to Acting Fire Chief Ryan Nicholson.
WATERTOWN, MA
Boston Globe

Can you haggle with the landlord over your rent?

Are you planning to rent a new place? Whether you’re in the market for a traditional apartment, a single-family home, or a privately owned condominium, there’s one question that’s bound to be on your mind: Is the rent negotiable?. That depends — on the location of the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Dorchester man allegedly threatens several with machete

"During these incidents, the suspect threatened several victims with a machete before fleeing in his vehicle." Police arrested a Dorchester man Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly used a machete to threaten several people he was in verbal altercations with. Jorge Gonzalez, 49, was allegedly involved in two separate “verbal altercations”...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
67K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy