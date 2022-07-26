ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerritos, CA

Burglary Suspect Sought in Cerritos

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SABUz_0gtK3Hvj00
Photo : Getty Images

CERRITOS (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday went to a location in Cerritos on a report that a burglary suspect was barricaded, but the person was not found.

Personnel from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau went to the 12500 block of Corellian Court about 4 a.m. to assist deputies from the Cerritos Sheriff's Station regarding a burglary suspect who was thought to be barricaded.

Some evacuations were ordered, and after about three hours, the sheriff's department reported that the suspect was not found at the location. The investigation was continuing.

