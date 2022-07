Innovation moves our state forward. At the Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID), we’re committed to creating an environment that embraces innovative thinking. One of the innovative tools we’ve recently brought to Oklahoma is the Insurance Business Transfer (IBT). Oklahoma’s IBT law became effective in November 2018 and Oklahoma became the first U.S. state to embrace IBTs under a structure that closely mimics Part VII Transfers that have taken place in the U.K. for 20 years. In October 2020, Oklahoma became the first state in the U.S. to have an IBT completed and approved by the courts. Since then, we completed the second IBT in August 2021 and are working on our third.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO