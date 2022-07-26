ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Deceive Inc. Blends Social Multiplayer Stealth With Hero Shooter

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe played a few rounds of Deceive Inc.,...

www.ign.com

PC Gamer

A very unfortunate bug is making Sims want to date their family

The Sims 4 introduced a free patch ahead of the High School Years expansion (opens in new tab), finally bringing back wants and fears, curved walls and a broader selection of orientations. Those are the intended additions, of course. Some rather unfortunate side effects of this patch appear to be your sims rapidly aging (opens in new tab) and, uh, wanting to date their relatives.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Stray’ beats ‘God Of War’ as Steam’s best user-rated game of 2022

Stray has become 2022’s highest user-rated game on Steam so far, overtaking God Of War. Annapurna Interactive‘s post-apocalyptic cat adventure game is now this year’s current highest-rated game by its Steam users (via VGC and SkillUp). That’s according to Steam250, which assigns Steam games a score determined...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Call Of Duty’ and ‘Halo’ support studio making an original FPS

Certain Affinity, a studio filled with developers that have worked on Halo, Doom and Call Of Duty, is hiring for a new and original first-person shooter (FPS). That’s according to a game director job listing for the studio, which says the candidate will “establish and drive the creative vision for our original IP first-person shooter” and “hone the game content and systems into a unified and compelling experience,” (via Jobvite).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Lab denies opening portals into parallel universes despite everyone thinking so

A lab in Tennesee that does research in neutron, nuclear and clean energy had to debunk the myth that they were somehow attempting to open portals to other dimensions. Though if I ever learned anything from popular science fiction, if a research lab says they aren't opening portals to parallel universes, my instinct tells me that they are totally opening portals to other dimensions. So you can imagine why folks would be skeptical.
SCIENCE
DBLTAP

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Assault Rifle Tier List

Our Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded assault rifle tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use in Caldera, Fortune's Keep, and Rebirth Island with the launch of Raven Software's latest major update. With the Season 4 Reloaded patch, not only...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
IGN

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Review Roundtable: A True Top-Tier Nintendo Franchise? - NVC 622

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is here at last and we’re joined by Digital Foundry producer John Linneman, IGN contributor Travis Northup, and Axe of the Blood God co-host Nadia Oxford to break down the Nintendo Switch’s massive new RPG! Plus, we discuss Nintendo Switch’s tech in Year 5, ponder what happened to Digimon Survive, and discuss the release of Wave 2 of Mario Kart’s Booster Courses!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Restore Health

Restore Health is an effect in Skyrim that restores an amount of health depending on the strength of the potion. These ingredients can be used to make health potions, as well as mix with a variety of Alchemical Effects.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Everything Announced at the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022

The second annual Annapurna Interactive Showcase has just wrapped up, during which we got a look at a ton of new projects in development, updates, and a handful of upcoming releases from the publisher of Stray, Neon White, Sayonara Wild Hearts, and tons more. In case you missed the show...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Disney Dreamlight Valley: The First Hands-On Preview

In March of 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the biggest game in the world because it came at a time when gamers just needed a place to exist when they couldn’t do so in the outside world. Two years later, Disney Dreamlight Valley aims to capture that same magic, but instead of animal-like villagers joining your island, it’s populated with some of the most beloved and iconic Disney characters of all time. And although Disney Dreamlight Valley’s life-simulation aspect isn’t quite up there with the likes of Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley based on my playtime thus far, its magic does have a hold of me, and it’s proven that it is indeed fun to do the impossible.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

IGN's Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Primer

We outline the many aspects of Xenoblade Chronicles 3's combat system, give advice on how to approach exploring the world and broadly outline the story setup.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Go Hisuian Discoveries Event Guide

Pokemon Go Hisuian Pokemon arrive from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Pokemon Go Fest: Seattle participants were able to unlock these regional variants for all players to encounter. This page will detail the Hisuian Pokemon in Go, unlocked bonuses, increased Shiny rates for specific Pokemon species, and more. Wild Hisuian Debut. Hisuian...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Conjuration Leveling

The IGN Leveling Guide for Skyrim recommends activating the proper Standing Stone to maximize experience earned. For conjuration, the Mage Stone is appropriate. Also recommended is apparel that regenerates magicka more quickly and/or lowers the cost of casting the spell being trained. How to Level Conjuration Quickly. Conjuration is one...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Go Hisuian Qwilfish Evolution Guide

Wondering how to get Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokemon Go, and how to evolve Qwilfish? Hisuian Qwilfish has arrived as part of the Hisuian Discoveries event, which is live from Wednesday, July 27 at 10:00am until Tuesday, August 2 at 8:00pm. During this event, you have a chance to encounter Hisuian...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer reveal reportedly set for early September

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer is set for a reveal in the beginning of September, according to a report trusted leaker Tom Henderson. A previous report stated the beta would begin for PlayStation players on Sept. 15. This means that a multiplayer reveal stream could take place sometime before that, likely during the week of Sept. 5.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

SolForge: Fusion, a New Card Game From the Creator of Magic, Releases This September

Stone Blade Entertainment has announced that SolForge: Fusion, a new physical/digital hybrid trading card game from the creators of Magic: The Gathering and Ascension, will be released on September 22 this year. SolForge: Fusion is the sequel to SolForge, a digital-only trading card game released in 2016 and eventually shuttered...
HOBBIES

