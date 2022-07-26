Rollerdrome Mixes Tony Hawk Tricks With Guns Akimbo

Adventure games are some of the most prevalent titles in the Play Store. This genre lends itself quite well to touchscreen play, so it pairs well with our action game roundup. There are, of course, a boatload of point-and-click adventure games available on the platform, which leans into niche genres, like escape room games. The genre only expands from here, encompassing a wide assortment of titles. So no matter your adventure-based tastes, there are tons of interesting titles to play through, ranging from indie darlings to AAA behemoths. So strap in, as it's time to get our adventure on with today's adventure game roundup.
Comments / 0