Rollerdrome Mixes Tony Hawk Tricks With Guns Akimbo

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe take a final hands-on skate with Rollerdrome, a unique action...

www.ign.com

SVG

The Dark Souls Universe Will Soon Be Explained

The massive success of "Elden Ring" has ignited renewed interest in the already popular "Dark Souls" games, especially since the new hit title is considered the best the series has seen yet. As immersive and exciting as the world of "Dark Souls" can be, it's also confusing, given its grand scale.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Plus Games for August 2022 Announced

Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus games for August 2022 are Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2, and Little Nightmares. Revealed on the PlayStation Blog, all three games will be made available at no extra cost to all PlayStation Plus subscribers on August 2. Yakuza:...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PS Plus is Getting Great Games in August - IGN Daily Fix

In today’s Daily Fix, August’s PlayStation Plus free games have been revealed, and they’re all pretty good! A little bit of something for everyone with Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2, and spooky indie hit Little Nightmares coming to the service next month. What PS Plus game will you play first? Let us know in the comments! And speaking of Playstation, an update for the PS5 will finally bring a highly requested feature. All you gamers playing on PC monitors might be happy with this one. And finally, we get a look at what PS2 classic Bully could look like on Unreal Engine 5. It’s your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
Tony Hawk
IGN

Conjuration Leveling

The IGN Leveling Guide for Skyrim recommends activating the proper Standing Stone to maximize experience earned. For conjuration, the Mage Stone is appropriate. Also recommended is apparel that regenerates magicka more quickly and/or lowers the cost of casting the spell being trained. How to Level Conjuration Quickly. Conjuration is one...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Red Dead Redemption 2 Wiki Guide

Tonics in Red Dead Redemption 2 generally restore and fortify you or your horse's core stats. These can be useful when you need to recover a stat quickly and help it last longer.
VIDEO GAMES
#Guns Akimbo#Video Game#Olliolli World#Ps4
IGN

Everything Announced at the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022

The second annual Annapurna Interactive Showcase has just wrapped up, during which we got a look at a ton of new projects in development, updates, and a handful of upcoming releases from the publisher of Stray, Neon White, Sayonara Wild Hearts, and tons more. In case you missed the show...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

The best adventure games on Android in 2022

Adventure games are some of the most prevalent titles in the Play Store. This genre lends itself quite well to touchscreen play, so it pairs well with our action game roundup. There are, of course, a boatload of point-and-click adventure games available on the platform, which leans into niche genres, like escape room games. The genre only expands from here, encompassing a wide assortment of titles. So no matter your adventure-based tastes, there are tons of interesting titles to play through, ranging from indie darlings to AAA behemoths. So strap in, as it's time to get our adventure on with today's adventure game roundup.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Uvula - Reveal Trailer

Katamari Damacy and Wattam creator Keita Takahashi is back at it again, this time with a game called Uvula. Yes, the little dangly thing at the back of the throat. No, we have no idea what it’s actually about or what you do in it; all we saw was a cute Takahashi-style character gently snoring away, camera zoomed in on his uvula, and a dog licking his cheek. Looks cute, whatever it is!
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Yakuza’ and ‘Tony Hawk’ lead August’s PlayStation Plus titles

August’s PlayStation Plus titles have been announced, with three new games available for subscribers to download. These include 2020’s RPG Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS4 and PS5), the remaster collection Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle (PS4 and PS5), and indie horror game Little Nightmares (PS4), with all three being available to download from August 2.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best New Game Trailers (Week of 7-25-22) OTT

The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 7/25/22!. 00:00 - Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium - Official Launch Trailer. 02:02 - Path of Titans - Official Launch Teaser Trailer. 02:55 - No More Heroes 3 - Official New Platforms Release Date Trailer. 05:03 - The Last of Us Part...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Tokyo Jungle feels like a roguelike invented by someone who never heard of roguelikes

Some games have a concept so good that the execution doesn’t really matter. Tokyo Jungle is about animals — exotic zoo animals, household pets, farm stock, and forest wildlife — fighting for survival and dominance in an overgrown, post-apocalyptic Tokyo, long after the complete disappearance of humankind. That is one of the greatest gaming elevator pitches of the 21st century, no question.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Go Hisuian Discoveries Event Guide

Pokemon Go Hisuian Pokemon arrive from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Pokemon Go Fest: Seattle participants were able to unlock these regional variants for all players to encounter. This page will detail the Hisuian Pokemon in Go, unlocked bonuses, increased Shiny rates for specific Pokemon species, and more. Wild Hisuian Debut. Hisuian...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Walkthrough

IGN's Bear and Breakfast guide and walkthrough features helpful tips, furniture recipes, cooking recipes, materials and ingredients lists, and a breakdown of every main quest, and management quest (Placard Jobs) to help you run a successful bed and breakfast business. Bear and Breakfast is a management game with some RPG...
RECIPES
IGN

What Remains of Edith Finch: First 14 Minutes of Xbox Series X Gameplay - 4K 60FPS

The highly-acclaimed Giant Sparrow-developed game What Remains of Edith Finch is finally making its way to not only the Xbox Series X but the PlayStation 5 as well, and better yet, it's available now! The upgrade is free for those who already own the game, and features some incredibly crisp 4K visuals now running in a silky smooth 60fps. Also, if you're already an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you won't need to pay anything extra as the game is already part of the library and features the aforementioned upgrades. So check out the opening moments of this somber adventure captured in 4K 60fps on Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

IGN's Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Primer

We outline the many aspects of Xenoblade Chronicles 3's combat system, give advice on how to approach exploring the world and broadly outline the story setup.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Shiny Pokémon made their debut in March 2017 with Magikarp and Gyarados. For many players, the Red Gyarados at the Lake of Rage from Pokémon Gold/Silver/Crystal was the first shiny Pokémon players had encountered since this battle was inevitable due to the game's story. Several...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Backbone One - PlayStation Edition Trailer

Check out the trailer for Backbone's newest controller, the Backbone One - PlayStation Edition. Inspired by Sony's DualSense controller, this is an officially licensed controller, created for players to hop into their PlayStation games on the go, using their iPhone and PS Remote Play. The Backbone One - PlayStation Edition...
VIDEO GAMES

