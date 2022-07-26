The Best Watches for Running: Top Picks for Tracking Miles (and More)

At a bare minimum, watches for running allow you to keep track of how far and how fast you run . But the tech inside these little wrist gadgets has become quite advanced, and today’s models can display a vast range of info: your altitude and vert, sleep and stress levels, ECG and blood oxygen , and exact location, for example. Not every runner needs that wealth of data, but diving into the details can help you track your performance, improve your runs, and get a clearer picture of your overall health.

To take the guesswork out of which watch to get, we’ve rounded up seven of the best watches for running, each with different features. Training for a trail marathon? There’s a watch for that. Want to listen to your favorite playlist on your lunchtime jog? There’s a watch for that, too. Read on for our top picks.

The Best Watches for Running 2022