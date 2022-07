I was browsing through YouTube the other day trying to find interesting videos to watch when I saw something odd pop up in my recommended videos. A YouTuber has been documenting his travel across all 50 states in the United States with videos in each one, and one of his stops was in Billings. But, his thumbnail intrigued me. It states, "Just How DULL & DRAB is Montana's Biggest City?" Let's find out what he thinks.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO