Seahawks work out 5 players ahead of start of training camp

The Seattle Seahawks report to training camp on July 26 and didn’t waste any time trying to strengthen the roster. Seattle hosted five players for workouts at the VMAC on Monday ahead of the official start of camp.

Per Howard Balzer, the Seahawks worked out the following players:

Kicker Brandon Aubrey

Defensive tackle Jared Brinkman

Defensive tackle Antonio Valentino

Tight end Jake Hausmann

Tight end Rodell Rahmaan

The existing Seahawks on the roster – rookies and veterans – report for physicals on Tuesday with the first open practice of the summer set for Wednesday afternoon.

There are still plenty of tickets available to attend any of the 13 public practices – click here for more info!