Seahawks work out 5 players ahead of start of training camp
The Seattle Seahawks report to training camp on July 26 and didn’t waste any time trying to strengthen the roster. Seattle hosted five players for workouts at the VMAC on Monday ahead of the official start of camp.
Per Howard Balzer, the Seahawks worked out the following players:
Kicker Brandon Aubrey
Defensive tackle Jared Brinkman
Defensive tackle Antonio Valentino
Tight end Jake Hausmann
Tight end Rodell Rahmaan
The existing Seahawks on the roster – rookies and veterans – report for physicals on Tuesday with the first open practice of the summer set for Wednesday afternoon.
