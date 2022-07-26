Browns report to training camp today, practices start tomorrow

The Cleveland Browns, along with the rest of the NFL, are ready to get their seasons started. All 32 teams will have fully reported to training camp by today with all practices having started by tomorrow. Some teams have already arrived and started as the first preseason game, the Hall of Fame Game, kicks off in a little over a week.

Quarterbacks and rookies have already been in Berea since late last week. The two most notable items from that time are QB Deshaun Watson reporting while awaiting discipline news and rookie WR David Bell being placed on the PUP list.

With the rest of their teammates joining them on Tuesday, Cleveland will find out how healthy and in shape the rest of the roster is. OT Jack Conklin is the biggest name to watch as his knee injury last season could linger for a bit.

Here is an early look at what the team’s final 53-man roster could look like.

The Browns first preseason game is on 8/12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. A lot, especially related to Watson, can happen between now and then but another step toward the 2022 season when players report today.