ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

U.S. News And World Report Ranks Top Hospitals in Minnesota

By Jim Maurice
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED -- U.S. News and World Report has released its annual list of the top hospitals. The number one hospital both in Minnesota and in the United States is...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Minnesota WIC Program announced formula changes beginning Oct. 1

(ABC 6 News) - Beginning October 1, the Minnesota WIC (Women, Infants and Children) Program will offer Enfamil milk-based infant formulas and will no longer offer Similac milk-based infant formulas. This is the result of a new contract bidding cycle that takes place every five years, not a result of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Old, Abandoned School in Minnesota Full of Recognizable Retro Items

Some brave individuals strapped on a Go Pro and had a few cameras with them as they explored an abandoned school in Minnesota and obviously, they enjoy the spooky, old stuff in person more than I do. Deep in my gut, I want to go walk inside abandoned buildings just to see what's inside. But honestly, I'm glad someone else is going in first. My stomach gets in knots and I'm sure a rat or something would pop out and then I'd be a screaming mess.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Nicollet, MN
State
Minnesota State
Rochester, MN
Health
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Health
City
St. Cloud, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Want to Live in a Ritzy Area in Minnesota? Here are the 4 Most Expensive Cities.

I watch a lot of Million Dollar Listing on the Bravo network. It's mostly because it's sometimes fun to live through someone else's money. Just to fantasize about living in, or being able to afford something like they do on those shows. It amazes me that people are able to pay "all cash" for multi million dollar houses. Then they complain if a buyer wants to pay a hundred thousand less for something- in the big picture does that really matter when you are talking millions of dollars? Apparently it does to some people. When they squabble over those figures, I feel like.. yeah, that's how much my entire house was! But I live in Minnesota. Those kinds of prices don't happen in Minnesota very often... or do they?
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota was site of the 'World's Largest Lefse'? You betcha!

STARBUCK, Minn. -- You don't need to see a welcome sign to know you're in Starbuck. It's a town of about 1,300 people full of lefse and lutefisk. This spring, Starbuck officially opened the Lefse Hall of Fame -- a tribute to a Scandinavian delicacy made out of potatoes, flour and butter. "You can do anything. You can do sugar, Karo Syrup, butter, some people even do the worst and put a piece of lutefisk in it," said Lefse Hall of Fame's Harvey Pederson.To open a hall of fame meant residents had to think beyond the rolling pins and spatulas....
STARBUCK, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Teens fight the State for benefits—and win

High school students who are employed in Minnesota now can qualify for unemployment insurance benefits thanks to their activist peers. The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed an unemployment law judge’s ruling and ruled in favor of Youthprise, a local nonprofit youth advocacy organization. The ruling allows high school students who were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic to be eligible to receive federal pandemic unemployment assistance.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Cloud Hospital#Nursing Care#U S News#General Health#Medical Services#Undated#World Report#The Mayo Clinic#Mayo#Park Nicollet Methodist#Essential Health St#Most Expensive Airbnb
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz proposing policy changes, investments to expand Minnesota economy

(Stacy, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is proposing policy changes and investments to expand Minnesota's economy during the next decade. Walz announced his plan Wednesday on the floor of Wyoming Machine in Stacy. The plan was developed over the past year by a council of 15 business, nonprofit, and labor leaders, and members of the governor's cabinet.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota tribe ends blood requirement for members

DULUTH, Minn — The Minnesota Chippewa Tribe has voted to remove a decades-old requirement that members have a minimum of 25% Chippewa blood. Officials say 65% of voters on an advisory referendum say the blood quantum requirement should be removed from membership in the six-reservation tribe. The referendum is a guide for tribal leaders who will now decide whether to ask voters to amend the tribe's constitution.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

3M to split into two companies

Via WCCO: One of Minnesota’s largest employers announced Tuesday it will split into two multibillion dollar businesses. 3M said it will “spin off” its health care business, which the company said totaled $8.6 billion in sales in 2021. 3M to establish $1 billion trust for legal claims...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
Sasquatch 107.7

Only Two Other Cities Are Better To Live In Than Rochester

Our own Rochester, Minnesota was just named one of the top three cities in America to live in by a new national survey. While maybe not as prestigious as the US News and World Report 'Best Hospitals in the Country' survey that Rochester's Mayo Clinic just won again, the city of Rochester's ranking on the 2022 Liveability 'Top 100 Best Places to Live in America' survey isn't too shabby. In fact, Liveability says only two other cities are better places to live than Rochester is!
ROCHESTER, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota?

When I was younger, hitchhiking was a pretty common way to get around. In today's world I would be horrified if I found out one of my kids was hitching rides with strangers. I don't know if there are more weirdos these days or that we just hear about them more with all the media and internet available.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

How Minnesota schools are prepping for worst-case scenarios

MINNEAPOLIS -- It may be summer break for Minnesota students, but there are people across the state working right now to keep them safe during the school year.The Minnesota School Safety Center is a team of five people that travels around the state to help schools assess their risks and strengthen their plans with best practices from around the state and around the country.  Randy Johnson is the team's director."Much involvement needs to be done by the parents as far as understanding what's going on and what are the expectations of parents when they do have a situation like that," Johnson said. "But more importantly, what do we do on the front end before that type of incident does occur? Are we communicating when we have concerns about an individual, about a situation, about behaviors, about language, about things that are on social media?"Johnson says parents with concerns about school safety should start by reaching out their local school.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Former Minnesota Viking Name Removed From Menus

Former Minnesota Viking and lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk is the center of attention in the Twin Cities due to some recent comments that are putting him in the middle of political wars that have caused some famous area restaurants to take his namesake burger off of their menus, while others are adding his name to the menu list.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Map: How Minnesota’s land is used

Photo courtesy United States Department of Agriculture. Last week’s visits to Minnesota ethanol refineries by the campaigns of Gov. Tim Walz and his likely GOP opponent Scott Jensen were a reminder that whatever their differences, Minnesota Democrats and Republicans are united in their commitment to turning corn into gasoline. According to a report by the University of Minnesota Extension, nearly one third of Minnesota’s corn crop was converted into ethanol last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Latest Drought Condition Update for Minnesota

UNDATED -- The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor is pretty much unchanged this week. The percentage of the state that is listed as abnormally dry is now at 30 percent, up from 28 percent a week ago. The area stretches from central Minnesota southward including all of Stearns and Sherburne Counties.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
healthleadersmedia.com

Mayo Clinic Joins Obesity Biobanking Registry, Study

The Minnesota-based health system is taking part in a massive data-gathering project aimed at understanding how to diagnose and treat obesity. The Mayo Clinic is taking part in a massive data collection program aimed at unlocking the root causes of obesity and developing effective treatments. The Minnesota-based health system is...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy