Miami, FL

Miami 4 Social Change Youth Festival Inspired and Uplifted

By Hannah Spence
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe live in an age where it is easy for media to take over. When it comes to young people in particular, it can be hard to tame the beast that is social media. The Miami 4 Social Change Youth Festival presented by URGENT, Inc. does so and does so well....

soulofmiami.org

Caribbean Culture Fest 10/15/22 – 10/16/22

Saturday, 10/15/2022-10/16/2022, 04:00 pm-11:00 pm. Caribbean Culture Fest is a fusion of Arts, Food, Drink, and Music connecting the Caribbean Culture. It,s a 3-Day Event where Caribbean Natives, Descendants and Friends gather to experience this rich Culture.
MIRAMAR, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Broward brewery LauderAle is celebrating its eighth anniversary with a weekend-long party. The 8th Anniversary Beer & Music Festival kicks off on Friday with an art market and a live performance by Got You Covered. Headlining the entire shindig is singer-songwriter Zach Deputy on Saturday. And, of course, there will be beer — lots and lots of beer, including specialty releases dropping every hour. Friday through Sunday, at LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-653-9711; lauderale.co. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Civic

How common is gold digging and women getting everything paid for in Miami?

I just moved here two months ago so this city is new to me. Long story short, my Colombian girlfriend of one year moved down with me with no job. I was paying for her things as she haphazardly looked for a job. I started becoming annoyed that I was paying for virtually everything when we went out and she took offense to that. I make upper six figures so it's not the money that's the problem, it's the expectation. She started going out with 'friends' she knew from when she used to live here who would drive her in flashy cars, take her out to clubs, invite her to boats, etc. I dumped her because to me that's cheating. Now her instagram is filled with flights, boats, limos, VIP tables, and so on. How common is this sort of culture? Can you describe it to me? Because I really don't understand it.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Rolling Loud announces 2023 Miami dates

MIAMI – As one party is in the books, another one is already on the planner.Rolling Loud is set to make its South Florida return in 2023. The music festival's dates are set for July 21 to 23 at Hard Rock Stadium.Miami's latest Rolling Loud just wrapped up last weekend.It was headlined by some of hip hop's biggest names, such as Kendrick Lamar and Future. It also featured surprise performances by Kanye West and Travis Scott. Presale tickets go on sale this Friday, July 29, at 12 p.m. 
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Lauderhill Celebrates Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary of Independence

[LAUDERHILL] – The residents of Lauderhill and the surrounding communities will have an opportunity to experience an evening of musical fireworks on Sunday August 7, starting a 6:00 pm, at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC), in Commemoration of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence. Hosted by Commissioner Denise...
LAUDERHILL, FL
AdWeek

To Stand Out Among Banks, Truist 'Starts With Care'

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now. At a time when many companies feel the pressure to shift from...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Lawn Weekend: Mow the Grass at This Luxury Miami Home, Stay for Free

"Spoil yourself, you deserve it!" That might be what you tell yourself seconds before booking a short-term rental property for a Miami vacation. Justify it by the water views and luxury amenities that come with an ultramodern three-bedroom, five-bathroom house complete with a heated saltwater infinity pool, hot tub, and all the necessities for a perfect long weekend.
MIAMI, FL
oceandrive.com

Baccarat CEO Jim Shreve Makes Move To Miami

North America President and CEO of the legendary Baccarat brand has decided to call the Magic City home — fittingly, at the luxurious Baccarat Residences Miami in Brickell. Jim Shreve’s multi-million dollar corner residence will be located on the 51st floor of the building, which is currently 75 percent sold out. Vertical construction will begin in the Fall to accommodate the tremendous demand for these breathtaking units.
MIAMI, FL
racer.com

First Miami GP boosted economy by $349 million, organizers say

The organizers of the Miami Grand Prix say its inaugural race in May boosted the local economy to the tune of nearly $350 million. Miami Gardens played host to the first race around Hard Rock Stadium on the newly constructed Miami International Autodrome this year, with a sell-out crowd of 243,000 attending over the three-day weekend. An economic impact report by organizers South Florida Motorsports (SFM) states that “when operational activities and net visitor spending are aggregated, the overall economic impact reaches $349 million annually and supports more than $100 million in salaries and wages for over 3,000 local workers.”
MIAMI, FL
multihousingnews.com

The Most Competitive Rental Markets in 2022

Miami is the nation’s hottest apartment market, followed by mid-sized locations in the Northeast, according to RentCafe.com. As most cities across the U.S. are buzzing with renting activity, a recent study by RentCafe.com revealed the most competitive multifamily markets in the first part of 2022. Florida is by far the most sought-after regions when it comes to renting, largely due to a wave of new renters seeking warm weather and looser restrictions during the pandemic. Specifically, the Miami metro area is the hottest apartment market in the entire U.S., boasting high occupancy rates, low supply and record-high lease renewal rates.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

South Florida restaurant participates in Miami Spice restaurant program

It’s that time of year again Deco fans. Miami Spice is back. I fast all year just to prep for this. I challenge myself to see how many places I can check out and how much I can eat. This year, there are hundreds of restaurants participating, and a bunch are new to the program. We had the hard task of checking one of them out.
MIAMI, FL
themiamibikescene.com

Miami Critical Mass: Friday, July 29th

6:30pm (ride starts at 7:15pm) The ride will be going through East Little Havana, Grapeland Heights, Brownsville, Model City, Allapattah, Wynwood, Overtown, and Downtown Miami. Total distance is approximately 13 miles. Make sure you come prepared and do an "ABC Quick" Bike Check to ensure that your bike is in safe working order before the ride.
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Jamaican Diaspora to stage Massive “Jamaica 60” Celebrations in the U.S.

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Jamaicans throughout the United States, including the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, California, Seattle, Illinois and New York, are set to celebrate “Jamaica 60” with a range of activities beginning in July. The events have been organized by the Embassy...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Instant Reaction Podcast: Miami lands 4-star LB Malik Bryant

The Miami Hurricanes stay hot on the recruiting trail with UM receiving more good news on Wednesday with the commitment of four-star linebacker Malik Bryant. In this instant reaction podcast, InsideTheU’s David Lake and Gaby Urrutia share their thoughts on Bryant and what this means for Miami’s 2023 recruiting class.
MIAMI, FL

