Westworld - Zhuangzi - Review: God is Bored

By Chris Chedrawi
spoilertv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis season, Westworld is determined to prove that it is must-watch-TV again. After last episode gave away the timeline twist among a few other things, Zhuangzi delivers a few less bombshells as it focuses on more intimate character moments and mini-reveals. Dare I say this is one of my all-time favorite...

www.spoilertv.com

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Westworld Season 4 episode 5, “Zhuangzi.”]. There’s no guidebook for being a god. More than anything, perhaps that’s the message of “Zhuangzi,” the fifth episode of Westworld’s fourth season. Hale-ores (Tessa Thompson) has succeeded in her mission to control all of humanity, and she’s turned New York City into a kind of park — think Westworld, but where hosts can do “whatever the f–k they want” to humans. Total dominance over humankind is what she always yearned for, to exact her wrath for the years she spent being tortured, and now she has it. She won. You’d think she’d be happy, right?
