Denver, CO

Denver weather: High near 88 Tuesday, afternoon showers return

By Brooke Nevins
 2 days ago
North Table Mountain Park Photo Credit: Sparty1711 (iStock).

Denver could see some sunshine as Tuesday's high nears 88. Showers and thunderstorms are still possible, mainly after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The service said stronger storms are expected to produce brief "moderate to heavy rainfall," gusty 50 mph winds and frequent lightning today.

A mostly sunny Wednesday could see a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon with a high near 91.

Continued chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon could bring a welcome cooldown Thursday with a high near 78. Rain is expected to persist Friday and into the weekend.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West northwest wind 7-10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 78. North wind 6-9 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

