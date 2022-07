The highly-acclaimed Giant Sparrow-developed game What Remains of Edith Finch is finally making its way to not only the Xbox Series X but the PlayStation 5 as well, and better yet, it's available now! The upgrade is free for those who already own the game, and features some incredibly crisp 4K visuals now running in a silky smooth 60fps. Also, if you're already an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you won't need to pay anything extra as the game is already part of the library and features the aforementioned upgrades. So check out the opening moments of this somber adventure captured in 4K 60fps on Xbox Series X.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 HOURS AGO