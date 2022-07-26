ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

A gothic pile with links to a Shakespeare authorship theory is on the market for £7 million

By Rebecca Cope
tatler.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith its stained glass windows, high ceilings and intricate brickwork, Colne Priory in Essex draws more than a few comparisons with Horace Walpole's famous gothic pile, Strawberry Hill. Built on the historic grounds of Earls Colne Priory, which was owned for centuries by the De Vere family, the Grade II-listed property...

www.tatler.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

A UK Estate That May Have Belonged to Shakespeare Just Hit the Market for $8.4 Million

Click here to read the full article. To buy, or not to buy, that is the question.  Colne Priory—a historic residence in the picturesque English village of Earls Colne, in Essex—has been listed for £7 million ($8.4 million). The impressive estate comprises a 14,000-square-foot main residence and a three-bedroom guest cottage. The countryside property was owned for centuries by the aristocratic de Vere family. Edward de Vere, the 17th Earl of Oxford and the only surviving son and heir, sold the estate in 1583. Today, some scholars believe that the Elizabethan poet-dramatist was none other than the “real” William Shakespeare—though others consider...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

A £2.5 Million London Apartment Believed to Be the Late 19th Century Home of English Writer Rudyard Kipling

A two-bedroom apartment in London that is believed to have been lived in by the famous writer Rudyard Kipling is on the market for £2.5 million. An apartment that is believed to have been lived in by the famous writer Rudyard Kipling in a Blue Plaque-adorned London building named in his honor, has come to the market for £2.5 million (US$3 million).
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Ancient Tomb Linked to Legend of King Arthur Being Excavated for First Time in England

Archeologists in England for the first time will excavate Arthur’s Stone—a 5,000-year-old Neolithic tomb named after the Excalibur-wielding ruler of Camelot. The mysterious site in the English countryside is made of a large assembly of rocks and is believed to have been used as a burial chamber, though experts admit little is truly known about the stone construction or why it was built. There are competing theories as to how the spot earned its Arthurian association, but one of the better known tales involves Arthur slaying a giant who fell backward onto the site’s capstone, splitting it in half. “The act of constructing such a massive edifice would undoubtedly have been important, as it would have drawn people together to labor, enhancing social solidarity, and perhaps generating prestige for the person or persons directing the work,” Manchester University archeology professor Julian Thomas told CNN.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
Smithonian

An Ancient Home Found Beneath the Baths of Caracalla Is Now on Display

On their own, the early third-century Baths of Caracalla in Rome are a site of imposing magnificence. But now, visitors will get to see what existed at the site before the lavish public baths were built: a Roman home with frescoed ceilings and a prayer room paying homage to Roman and Egyptian gods.
RELIGION
IFLScience

Beautiful Medieval Gravestones Found Among Oldest Shipwreck In England

A 13th-century shipwreck recently discovered off the south coast of England is one of the oldest shipwrecks ever found in the country. To ensure this sunken fragment of history lives on, the incredibly rare shipwreck has just been granted the highest level of protection by the UK government, according to Historic England.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The De Veres#Bard
ARTnews

Archaeologists Unearth Roman Mosaic in Rural British Town

Click here to read the full article. In 1963, a British blacksmith discovered a massive, nearly complete Roman mosaic pavement at Hinton St Mary in the region of Dorset. It was considered one of a kind, with a pristine portrait of Jesus Christ at its center, until recently, when a second mosaic was unearthed at the site. The second mosaic was found in a Roman building during a new round of excavations commissioned by the British Museum. It features a black, white, and red tesserae, however the design has badly suffered from centuries of ploughing the farmland. Archaeologists also unearthed thousands...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Excavating Arthur's Stone: Archaeologists carry out first dig at a 5,000-year-old tomb in Herefordshire where the legendary King Arthur is said to have defeated a GIANT

Archaeologists have started to excavate King Arthur's stone, a tomb in Herefordshire where the legendary King Arthur is said to have defeated a giant. The tomb, which dates somewhere between 3,700 BC and 2,700 BC, is situated on a hilltop outside the village of Dorstone in Herefordshire's Golden Valley. It...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Phys.org

Excavations reveal first known depictions of two biblical heroines, episode in ancient Jewish art

A team of specialists and students led by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor Jodi Magness recently returned to Israel's Lower Galilee to continue unearthing nearly 1,600-year-old mosaics in an ancient Jewish synagogue at Huqoq. Discoveries made this year include the first known depiction of the biblical heroines Deborah and Jael as described in the book of Judges.
RELIGION
Insider

People are leaving hilarious reviews for a giant crab statue that costs $1,500 at Home Depot

There is a massive, 6-foot crab sculpture selling for $1,539 at The Home Depot, and people are confused. According to product details, this colossal crustacean is 6 feet wide, 4.3 feet deep, and 15 inches tall. The garden decor company Design Toscano designed the crab exclusively for Home Depot. The company says it's meant to transform "any home, garden, restaurant or hotel into something truly magnificent."
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Floors in ancient Greek luxury villa were laid with recycled glass

Although this 1700 years old luxury villa was excavated and examined both in 1856 and in the 1990s, it still has secrets to reveal. New secrets have now been revealed by an international research team, with Professor and expert in archaeometry, Kaare Lund Rasmussen from University of Southern Denmark leading the so called archaeometric analyses: using chemical analysis to determine which elements an object was made of, how it has been processed, etc.
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

How Did Julius Caesar Die? Inside The Notorious Death Of The Roman Dictator

Julius Caesar was fatally stabbed by the Roman Senate on the Ides of March of 44 B.C.E., triggering the downfall of the Roman Republic. Julius Caesar’s assassination on March 15, 44 B.C.E. marked the end of an era. The beloved military general had expanded the republic across Europe, chronicled his travels for the masses, and won the hearts of both the army and Roman civilians. After Caesar crowned himself “dictator in perpetuity,” however, his fellow politicians grew lethally concerned.
SPAIN
tatler.com

Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece opens irresistible pop-up in South Kensington

Her angel wing designs are instantly recognisable, a style signature first launched two decades ago, and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece's eponymous childrenswear line is going from strength to strength as she opens a second London outpost. The pop-up store, located on Sloane Avenue in South Kensington, will be open until...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy