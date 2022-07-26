Where is Zoe from EastEnders now? Have a read below to find out...

It's been 17 years since we saw EastEnders teenage tearaway Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) cause mischief on the Square.

She was one of the most iconic soap stars in the noughties who uttered the very famous line "You ain't my mother!" before learning the shocking revelation that her 'sister' Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) was actually her mum, which became a legendary storyline in soap history.

Now, with Kat due to marry Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) due to make his explosive return to Walford, as well as Big Mo (Laila Morse) returning for a brief stint, you may be wondering what Zoe is doing now and why she left the Square in 2005...

Zoe Slater was the daughter of Kat Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

Where is Zoe from EastEnders now?

Zoe had an extremely turbulent time on the Square and jetted off to Ibiza after being framed for the murder of Den Watts (Leslie Grantham) in 2005.

Kat has not seen her daughter for 15 years, but she has been mentioned a few times over the years, giving us a hint at what she's doing now away from the Square.

In 2015, Kat revealed that Zoe had moved to Spain and told Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Mo that she would start saving up to visit her.

Mo admitted to Stacey that Zoe didn't want to see Kat and despite Mo trying to get Zoe to reconsider, her pleas didn't work as Kat received a text from Zoe two days later telling her that she's moved on with her life and doesn't want to see her.

It was also revealed that Kat had twins after she visited the convent when she gave birth to Zoe, so Zoe has a twin brother.

Kat then went to visit Zoe in Spain and was left devastated when Zoe rejected her, which was when we also discovered that Zoe was engaged.

Since then, not much is know about Zoe's whereabouts, but we can guess that she's started a new life with her husband, potentially in Spain or somewhere else — away from the drama of Walford.

Zoe went to start a new life in Ibiza. (Image credit: BBC)

Who played Zoe in EastEnders?

Zoe was played by Michelle Ryan, who has since gone on to star in Merlin, Jekyll, Mister Eleven, Girl Walks Into a Bar, The Man Inside, as well as the titular role in NBC's remake of Bionic Woman amongst many more.

Michelle Ryan played Zoe Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

What happened to Kat's daughter in EastEnders?

Prior to her leaving for Ibiza, Zoe discovered that her "sister" Kat was actually her biological mum.

Kat told her that she was sexually assaulted by her uncle Harry (Michael Elphick) at 13 and fell pregnant with Zoe, which led Kat to raise her as her sister.

Unable to cope with the bombshell news, Zoe ran away and became homeless, where she got involved in a string of dangerous activities and, in usual soap fashion, resulted in her having an explosive time on the Square.

Zoe started dating Dennis Rickman (Nigel Harman), who was in love with his adopted sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and in a chaotic turn of events, Dennis and Sharon's father, Dirty Den, manipulated Zoe into sleeping with him and pretending that the baby is Dennis' to split Sharon and Dennis up.

Later on, Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) and Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) joined forces to get revenge on Dirty Den for how he had treated them and Zoe was made to believe that she had killed him.

In fact, it was actually Chrissie who had murdered her husband and was sent to prison.

Zoe then left for Ibiza after saying an emotional farewell to Kat. We can understand why she wanted to start afresh!

Zoe punched Chrissie Watts after finding out that she was responsible for Dirty Den's death. (Image credit: BBC)

What is Michelle from EastEnders doing now?

Michelle has gone on to star in a number of TV and films since her appearance in the soap, with her most recent roles being in voice work where she voiced Lady Christina de Souza in the audio anthology Lady Christina and Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Chronicles and again for The Eighth of March.

How old is Michelle Ryan?

Michelle is 38 years old.

Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.

You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.