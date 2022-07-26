Wagatha Christie trial TV docudrama is heading your way

We'll soon be seeing the Wagatha Christie case play out on Channel 4.

Channel 4 has commissioned a "unique" dramatic reconstruction of the infamous "Wagatha Christie" court case.

The show — dubbed Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama — is billed as a two-part drama-documentary that will recreate the high-profile Wagatha Christie case between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney which saw Vardy suing Rooney for libel after being accused of leaking private stories to the press.

The docudrama scenes from the courtroom will be put alongside media scrutiny and social media analysis, with actors set to play the parts of the major players, including Rebekah and Jamie Vardy and Coleen and Wayne Rooney. Casting information has not yet been revealed.

Tom Popay, Creative Director at Chalkboard said: "The #WagathaChristie phenomenon has become one of the most talked about moments in the history of social media.

"The court case that followed has captivated the entire nation but very few people actually got to see what happened inside the courtroom. We're excited to bring the trial to life in such a unique way and we're hoping we can get to the bottom of how this case fascinated and amazed so many", he said.

Rebekah and Coleen finished giving evidence in the trial in May, but at the time of writing, a ruling has not yet been released.

Director Oonagh Kearney added: "This trial utterly captivated the public with its daily feed of entertaining exchanges and jaw-dropping reveals. But behind this, is a story of two women under constant public scrutiny, fighting for their reputations. It's a privilege to work with Channel 4, writer Chris Atkins and the fantastic Chalkboard team to peel back the layers of this story and reveal the beating hearts within."

Channel 4's Head of Factual Entertainment, Alf Lawrie said: "More outlandish than a storyline from Footballers Wives, this High Court case gripped the nation. Now, using court transcripts, this factual dramatisation will allow viewers to see for themselves the courtroom drama in one of the most infamous trials of recent times, bringing to life a case that encapsulated so much about the British cultural landscape in the 21st century."

Channel 4 has not confirmed a release date for Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama just yet.

