Ugonna Kingsley is the best defensive big I have scouted in the last five years. This is a lot of the reason why he was ranked No. 5 in On3’s 2023 rankings. His ability to take over a game on that end of the floor is unparalleled in the high school game today. I live-scouted multiple games where Kinglsey finished with double-figure blocked shots, completely dominating the defensive side of the ball.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO