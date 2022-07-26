ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upgraded steakhouse sides: Potato gratin-stuffed onions and herbaceous creamed spinach

By Jeremy Ford
TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Top Chef" Season 13 winner Jeremy Ford is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his all-time favorite steakhouse side dishes. He shows us...

www.today.com

TheStreet

Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
Fox News

Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe

If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
Mashed

Creamy Chicken Spaghetti Recipe

If you're looking for a hearty pasta dish that screams comfort food, we have the perfect recipe for you! This creamy chicken spaghetti comes complete with a big pile of spaghetti, a creamy sauce filled with different cheeses, tomatoes, and of course, chicken as your source of protein. If you're a vegetarian, you can always omit the chicken from this dish and add more fresh veggies instead. From start to finish, this recipe will only set you back 30 minutes — not too bad for a restaurant-quality meal. This pasta would be great for a sit-down family dinner, or if you have some special guests coming into town, it would be a hit at a dinner party.
Kristen Walters

Popular Oklahoma barbecue restaurant set to close at end of July

A popular barbecue restaurant in Oklahoma will be closing its doors at the end of July after nine years despite being a favorite spot for locals. Backdoor Barbecue, a beloved Oklahoma City institution, is closing its doors at the end of July. On the 31st, the popular barbecue restaurant will be serving its last meals to the Oklahoma City community.
Gin Lee

Bisquick skillet breakfast

This recipe can almost be considered as a breakfast pizza, but it could also be considered a casserole. Instead of making a pizza crust, I opted to make a simple Bisquick biscuit crust for the bottom layer. So it's one big biscuit with scrambled eggs, cooked sausages, chopped peppers, diced onions, and gooey cheese on top. It can be sliced like a pizza or scooped out with a spoon.
Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet

Our Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet is an easy family-friendly chicken and potatoes weekday dinner that can be made in minutes. This simple recipe is naturally gluten-free and is filled with flavorful marinated chicken tenders and perfectly pan-fried potatoes, all prepared in a single pan. Garlic Butter Chicken and...
Mashed

Pizza Hut Has Great News For Pasta Lovers

To most people, Pizza Hut means one thing: pizza. The name conjures up images of doughy slices dripping in melted mozzarella cheese and sizzling pepperoni and thick hunks of crust smothered in tangy marinara sauce. However, the popular pizza chain restaurant has a lot more than just pie on its menu. You can also order buffalo wings, mozzarella sticks, and pasta. And the pasta may be more of a hit than you'd expect — Fast Food Nutrition reports that as of February 2022, the chicken Alfredo pasta was the third most popular item to order at Pizza Hut.
SheKnows

This Frozen Pizza at Costco Is Actually Made in Italy & Redditors Say “The Crust Is the Best”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are some meals we always have ready to go for busy nights. Pasta with red sauce, chicken and rice, scrambled eggs. But there’s no quick-and-easy meal we get more excited for than frozen pizza. We’ve sampled tons of store-bought frozen pizzas over the years, and while there are some we’d never eat again, we’ve mostly been impressed by how the quality of frozen pizza has seemed to go up and up over the years. Costco is one of our go-to places to stock up on frozen pizza, so when we heard about a new brand they had in stock that people on Reddit love, we knew we had to spread the word.
The Urban Menu

Home Recipe: Beef and Broccoli

Paleo and keto followers swear by beef and broccoli as their high-protein, high-fiber meal, but without the right recipe, it’s missing one important factor: flavor.  The Meat You can’t go wrong with any cut of steak, but your best bet is flank steak, which butchers take from the underbelly of the cow, and is naturally lean and wonderfully beefy in texture. A three-ounce serving of flank steak, cooked, contains 23 grams of protein for 224 calories. Ask your butcher or the person at the supermarket meat counter for six ounces of flank steak sliced thin on the bias. Slicing it thinly against the...
princesspinkygirl.com

Parmesan Corn On The Cob

Our Parmesan Corn on the Cob recipe is so simple and quick to make using seasonal fresh corn that’s been smothered in a buttery, garlicky, parmesan spread. Then is can be grilled or roasted for the perfect summer side dish. Roasted Parmesan corn on the cob. Our parmesan corn...
The Daily South

Skillet BBQ Chicken

Turn inexpensive chicken thighs and a few pantry staples into a family-friendly chicken dish so easy you'll want to cook it every week. The best part? You can customize the homemade barbecue sauce to your family's preferences. If you like heat, increase the hot sauce or cayenne pepper. If you've got a few kids at the table, scale back—let the maple syrup and brown sugar make it a sweeter sauce.
Simplemost

This Homemade Egg Custard Recipe Is Simple And Sweet

Baked custard is a classic and comforting dessert that is perfectly suited for summertime. With a silky, chilled filling and a crisp, toothsome crumb base, egg custard is an elegant but deceptively simple recipe. That’s right: Even though baked custard might sound like a fancy dish straight out of “Bridgerton”...
The Daily South

Strawberry and Peach Sangria

Big pitchers of sangria were made for hot summer nights or cool fall ones by camp fires. They're fruity and refreshing, but the addition of brandy and dry wine keeps them from being cloying. Find out how to make a batch of strawberry-peach sangria, and enjoy a pitcher soon in a shady spot in your yard.
recipesgram.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
Mashed

Decadent Mudslide Cocktail Recipe

What do you get when you mix chocolate with booze? A decadent mudslide cocktail that will make all of your dreams come true. It's kind of like an adult chocolate milk, and it totally hits the spot in the summer. If you've never had an after-dinner cocktail that contains chocolate, then there's no time like the present to try one. This recipe includes delicious ingredients like chocolate syrup, Bailey's Irish Cream, Kahlúa, and whipped cream. It's great to serve at a dinner party as an adult-friendly dessert. Plain and simple — chocolate makes everything better.
