Back-to-school shopping tips for dorm room

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For so many families, the first day of school sets the tone for the rest of the school year. And rather than fighting tears and anxiety when they happen, you can get ready in advance to help your child feel happy and excited about the year to come. CBS 58 was joined by Ali Trickey and Shannon Ward, who are both pre-k teachers at Goddard School in Brookfield, to share tips to get your school year started right.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man from Toledo, Ohio, who has been on a mission to get as many matching tattoos with strangers is back in Milwaukee for a heartwarming reunion. Don Caskey was diagnosed with terminal kidney cancer in 2019 and since then has made it a quest to get tattoos with strangers. He met Joleen Lewis, a woman from Milwaukee, in 2020 after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and got matching butterfly tattoos. Earlier this week they were reunited while she is in hospice at Froedtert Hospital.
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is in Kenosha on Thursday, July 28, as part of our CBS 58 Hometowns tour. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Kenosha Community Relations Liaison Kris Kochman to tell us what makes Kenosha such a special hometown.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You may have seen the beautiful plants grown and sold by Teens Grow Greens at your local farmer's market. It's a program that employs teenagers from Milwaukee's north and south sides. It's a job where they learn all about making things grow -- including themselves. Cutting,...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Hundreds of kids from different Milwaukee neighborhood programs gathered at Kadish Park on Thursday, July 28 to work out their bodies and their minds. It was Milwaukee's 14th annual Walk for Wellness -- the first full event since 2019 due to the pandemic. The Walk for...
When my husband and I decided to move our family to the Milwaukee area last year to be closer to my family, we saw an opportunity to take stock of our values. Like many others, the pandemic amplified details about our lives we’d never thought twice about. For starters, we loved having enough space to raise our two boys, but we also missed the community vibe of city living.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- State fair is one week away!. While people love the music, competitions and rides, the food is always a crowd favorite. There are more than 80 new menu items this year. "It's about the food. And let's have fun. You know, see where it goes," said...
MILWAUKEE — A new spin studio is opening in Milwaukee. SPINN MKE's grand opening is in Bronzeville on 309 West Brown Street. This is Milwaukee’s first spin studio owned by a Black woman. Owner Shakkiah Curtis talks about the importance of having spaces within the fitness community for...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is seeing more homicides and more shootings, and fewer police to respond to them. It's a recipe for slower police response in the city. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn walks listeners through his latest investigation. He explains how long it's taking for police to respond to the most common 911 calls and why an increase in funding may not be enough to fix the problem.
This is Concierge Confidential, a series in which we learn about a city’s best-kept secrets from people who specialize in exactly that: long-serving concierges from the best hotels in town. The Pfister Hotel opened in 1893 and remains a Milwaukee gem. With an ornate lobby and huge Victorian art...
Stop us if you’ve heard this one before…Bubba Sparxxx is going to be performing at a suburban Milwaukee bar. If you recall, the gold record-certified rapper took the stage in a tented patio at City Lounge in Cudahy in early 2016. We went to see him and we enjoyed it. Then he returned to same bar in October of that year for Halloween concert.
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mom wanted to make this summer special, so she bought her kids a trampoline. The fun only lasted a couple of weeks because someone stole it from their yard. Sarah Absher couldn't believe it and has a lot of the same questions we all do: How...
This Milwaukee favorite returns in full swing, complete with polka music. Listen to German Fest’s featured band Schürzenjäger, a Platinum-winning Austrian group, or sample Haribo gummies alongside the company’s bear mascot. Between the traditional foods and drinks and the Dachshund Derby, you’ll find a way to thoroughly celebrate German culture.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Marquette University police are investigating after three suspects robbed a woman near 22nd and Wells Streets Wednesday, July 27. Police say it happened around 6 a.m. The victim was not affiliated with Marquette University. According to police, three suspects approached the woman, displayed a weapon and...
MILWAUKEE — The Culver's food truck is giving away free Cheese Curds and Custard at the Deer District. Culver's From Wisconsin with Love Tour will take place at the Deer District, where families will enjoy cheese curds and custard made from farm-fresh dairy. Children will be able to enjoy Wisconsin-made food and fun activities and games. Culver's will also be supplying exclusive swag and free entertainment.
MADISON, Wis. – Surrounded by loved ones, Winfred Colbert watched and waited on the shore of Lake Monona for search teams to help him bring his brother home. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office found the 74-year-old Milwaukee man Sunday, identified by family as Willie Gene Colbert, after he was accidentally thrown overboard while fishing with friends the day before.
MILWAUKEE — According to the FBI, more than 93,000 people went missing in 2021. More than 29,000 are Black. That's nearly a third of cases, although Black people make up 12% of the population. The Black and Missing Foundation works to bring awareness to missing people of color. Co-founder...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Aurora Health Care teamed up with the Milwaukee Brewers to surprise a Waukesha Christmas Parade survivor with the trip of a lifetime. Tyler Pudleiner has been a Brewers fan for as long as he can remember, attending his first game at just three months old. Despite...
Comments / 0