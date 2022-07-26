ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Back-to-school shopping tips for dorm room

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's that time of year again -- back-to-school shopping! While lots...

cbs58.com

CBS 58

Tips to emotionally prepare your young child for school

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For so many families, the first day of school sets the tone for the rest of the school year. And rather than fighting tears and anxiety when they happen, you can get ready in advance to help your child feel happy and excited about the year to come. CBS 58 was joined by Ali Trickey and Shannon Ward, who are both pre-k teachers at Goddard School in Brookfield, to share tips to get your school year started right.
BROOKFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Terminally ill Ohio man, with over 400 matching tattoos with strangers, visits Milwaukee friend in hospice

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man from Toledo, Ohio, who has been on a mission to get as many matching tattoos with strangers is back in Milwaukee for a heartwarming reunion. Don Caskey was diagnosed with terminal kidney cancer in 2019 and since then has made it a quest to get tattoos with strangers. He met Joleen Lewis, a woman from Milwaukee, in 2020 after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and got matching butterfly tattoos. Earlier this week they were reunited while she is in hospice at Froedtert Hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is in Kenosha on Thursday, July 28, as part of our CBS 58 Hometowns tour. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Kenosha Community Relations Liaison Kris Kochman to tell us what makes Kenosha such a special hometown.
KENOSHA, WI
Apartment Therapy

I Never Thought I’d Fall in Love with the Suburbs — Until I Found This Close-Knit, Progressive Oasis

When my husband and I decided to move our family to the Milwaukee area last year to be closer to my family, we saw an opportunity to take stock of our values. Like many others, the pandemic amplified details about our lives we’d never thought twice about. For starters, we loved having enough space to raise our two boys, but we also missed the community vibe of city living.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WISN

New spin studio set to open in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A new spin studio is opening in Milwaukee. SPINN MKE's grand opening is in Bronzeville on 309 West Brown Street. This is Milwaukee’s first spin studio owned by a Black woman. Owner Shakkiah Curtis talks about the importance of having spaces within the fitness community for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Open Record: Waiting for police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is seeing more homicides and more shootings, and fewer police to respond to them. It's a recipe for slower police response in the city. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn walks listeners through his latest investigation. He explains how long it's taking for police to respond to the most common 911 calls and why an increase in funding may not be enough to fix the problem.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Bubba Sparxxx will perform a free show at a Wauwatosa bar on September 15

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before…Bubba Sparxxx is going to be performing at a suburban Milwaukee bar. If you recall, the gold record-certified rapper took the stage in a tented patio at City Lounge in Cudahy in early 2016. We went to see him and we enjoyed it. Then he returned to same bar in October of that year for Halloween concert.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee family's trampoline stolen from their yard

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mom wanted to make this summer special, so she bought her kids a trampoline. The fun only lasted a couple of weeks because someone stole it from their yard. Sarah Absher couldn't believe it and has a lot of the same questions we all do: How...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: July 29-31

This Milwaukee favorite returns in full swing, complete with polka music. Listen to German Fest’s featured band Schürzenjäger, a Platinum-winning Austrian group, or sample Haribo gummies alongside the company’s bear mascot. Between the traditional foods and drinks and the Dachshund Derby, you’ll find a way to thoroughly celebrate German culture.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police: Woman robbed, carjacked near Marquette University

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Marquette University police are investigating after three suspects robbed a woman near 22nd and Wells Streets Wednesday, July 27. Police say it happened around 6 a.m. The victim was not affiliated with Marquette University. According to police, three suspects approached the woman, displayed a weapon and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Culver's Food Truck: Free cheese curds & frozen custard

MILWAUKEE — The Culver's food truck is giving away free Cheese Curds and Custard at the Deer District. Culver's From Wisconsin with Love Tour will take place at the Deer District, where families will enjoy cheese curds and custard made from farm-fresh dairy. Children will be able to enjoy Wisconsin-made food and fun activities and games. Culver's will also be supplying exclusive swag and free entertainment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bringing ‘Chilly Willie’ home, family of boater thrown overboard shares story

MADISON, Wis. – Surrounded by loved ones, Winfred Colbert watched and waited on the shore of Lake Monona for search teams to help him bring his brother home. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office found the 74-year-old Milwaukee man Sunday, identified by family as Willie Gene Colbert, after he was accidentally thrown overboard while fishing with friends the day before.
MADISON, WI
WISN

Group: Black missing person cases lacking attention

MILWAUKEE — According to the FBI, more than 93,000 people went missing in 2021. More than 29,000 are Black. That's nearly a third of cases, although Black people make up 12% of the population. The Black and Missing Foundation works to bring awareness to missing people of color. Co-founder...
MILWAUKEE, WI

