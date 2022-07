Lebanon, CT - The 24th annual Connecticut Renaissance Faire is an enchanted recreation of a 16th-century harvest festival as one might have been in the days of yore. Here you can feast like a king on turkey legs and local craft brews, shop like a queen in New England's largest Medieval Marketplace or laugh like a fool at continuous shows performed on ten stages throughout the village. All the kingdom is a stage with performances on stage and in the street. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Come as you are or as you wish to be.

