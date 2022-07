Samsung will unveil its next-gen foldable phones on August 10th as it continues to try to make the most of a market where it has no real competition. The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have appeared in numerous leaks so far, to the point where we think we know everything there is to know about the two handsets. The newest rumor comes from Korea, providing price and preorder details for both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 HOURS AGO