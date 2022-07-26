Abington Free Library Opening at 12 PM on 7/26

The Township of Abington’s Planning Commission will hold a special meeting by webinar on August 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM to review the application of Toll Mid-Atlantic, L.P. Company, Inc. (Toll Brothers) for a Zoning Text Amendment to create the AR – Age-Restricted Carriage Home Overlay District and a Zoning Map Amendment to rezone certain parcels on the northeast side of Fox Chase Road as AR – Age-Restricted Carriage Home Overlay and to consider any and all business that would normally come before the Commission, and as further outlined on the agenda, which is available on the Township’s website at http://www.abingtonpa.gov/agendas.

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO