Abington Township, PA

Abington Free Library Opening at 12 PM on 7/26

abingtonpa.gov
 2 days ago

UPDATE: The Abington Free Library will open at 12...

www.abingtonpa.gov

abingtonpa.gov

Special Meeting: Planning Commission, 8/4

The Township of Abington's Planning Commission will hold a special meeting by webinar on August 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM to review the application of Toll Mid-Atlantic, L.P. Company, Inc. (Toll Brothers) for a Zoning Text Amendment to create the AR – Age-Restricted Carriage Home Overlay District and a Zoning Map Amendment to rezone certain parcels on the northeast side of Fox Chase Road as AR – Age-Restricted Carriage Home Overlay and to consider any and all business that would normally come before the Commission, and as further outlined on the agenda, which is available on the Township's website at http://www.abingtonpa.gov/agendas.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
abingtonpa.gov

Special Meeting: Environmental Advisory Council & Shade Tree Commission, 7/28

The Township of Abington's Environmental Advisory Council and Shade Tree Commission will hold a special joint meeting by webinar on July 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM to discuss the Penn State Abington land development application and to consider any and all business that would normally come before them, and as further outlined on the agenda, which is available on the Township's website at http://www.abingtonpa.gov/agendas.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Contractors Clear North Charlotte 'Eyesore' Building

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – After spending decades as a sentinel building at the Mervine and North Charlotte streets' gateway to Lower Pottsgrove – some of them bustling with business and, according to the township, some of them as a public eyesore (above) and safety hazard – the former fuel station and convenience store at 1258 N. Charlotte St. was brought down (at top) by contractors Wednesday (July 27, 2022).
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

422 Lane Closure Next Week for Township Pipe Repair

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Westbound U.S. Route 422 drivers will encounter a right-lane closure (at top) beginning Wednesday (Aug. 3, 2022) between the Sanatoga and Armand Hammer Boulevard interchanges, to enable pipe repairs under a project that replaced bridges that carry South Park and South Pleasantview roads over the expressway in Lower Pottsgrove, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Local News

Former Lenape Park site sold for $570,000

EAST BRADFORD/BIRMINGHAM — The former Lenape Park, and more recently, Brandywine Picnic Park, is under new ownership. Muhly Schorn III LLC, of Sarasota, with local ties, purchased the 22-acre park, at 1316 Lenape Road, on May 9 for $570,000. The original 2019 listing price by Realtor Eric Kuhn of Pillar Real Estate Advisors was $1.49 million.
EAST BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

AG Josh Shapiro Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Mortgage Company Accused Of Discriminatory Red-Lining Lending Practices

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Justice Department reaches a multi-million dollar settlement with a mortgage company accused of discriminatory red-lining lending practices in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Federal, state, and city officials held a joint press conference at Malcolm X Park, in West Philadelphia on Wednesday. Trident Mortgage Company was accused of illegally excluding mortgage-lending services to neighborhoods of color in the Philadelphia Metro Area, including Camden and Wilmington. The initial investigation was opened by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. As part of the settlement, Trident will invest at least $20 million to increase credit opportunities in those neighborhoods.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

Jewish leaders gather in Philly to decry Doug Mastriano's link to controversial online platform

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jewish Community leaders and elected officials came together on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia to call out Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano for alleged ties to a controversial online forum. The press conference in Center City was organized by Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro's campaign and included state...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pocono Update

PennDOT Offers Additional Services For Disabled Pennsylvanians

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is taking steps to improve the quality of services provided. In an effort to help provide its customers with improved service and increased convenience, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that customers who have a "Person with Disabilities Parking Placard" now have the option to renew, receive a replacement, or update their address on their permanent "Persons with Disabilities Parking Placard" online from the comfort of their home.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf sues to stop amendment on abortion

Gov. Tom Wolf is taking state lawmakers to court over a proposed constitutional amendment that would declare abortion and public funding for abortion are not rights in Pennsylvania. The lawsuit filed Thursday in the state Supreme Court argues the proposed amendment would violate privacy protections. Wolf also asserts in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Why so quiet on state-related money, Gov. Wolf?

There usually is nothing politicians love better than their moments of benevolent generosity. Legislators who opposed a program they deemed a pork project will nonetheless stand beaming with a large sweepstakes-winner-style check for a photo opportunity. The negotiations about who will announce a grant, loan or other funding when the money originates with the federal government, passes through the state and trickles to a municipality is akin to making the seating chart for a peace treaty signing. Everyone wants in.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Dayana Sabatin

Pennsylvania Stimulus Checks Update

Photo by Jonathan Borba: https://www.pexels.com/photo/1-us-dollar-bill-on-table-3689186/. Pennsylvania lawmakers have come to an agreement on a plan to use $2.2 billion in remaining federal stimulus money that was from the pandemic on conservation, child care programs, and housing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

