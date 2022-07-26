Abington Free Library Opening at 12 PM on 7/26

The Township of Abington’s Planning Commission will hold a special meeting by webinar on August 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM to review the application of Toll Mid-Atlantic, L.P. Company, Inc. (Toll Brothers) for a Zoning Text Amendment to create the AR – Age-Restricted Carriage Home Overlay District and a Zoning Map Amendment to rezone certain parcels on the northeast side of Fox Chase Road as AR – Age-Restricted Carriage Home Overlay and to consider any and all business that would normally come before the Commission, and as further outlined on the agenda, which is available on the Township’s website at http://www.abingtonpa.gov/agendas.
The Township of Abington’s Environmental Advisory Council and Shade Tree Commission will hold a special joint meeting by webinar on July 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM to discuss the Penn State Abington land development application and to consider any and all business that would normally come before them, and as further outlined on the agenda, which is available on the Township’s website at http://www.abingtonpa.gov/agendas.
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – After spending decades as a sentinel building at the Mervine and North Charlotte streets’ gateway to Lower Pottsgrove – some of them bustling with business and, according to the township, some of them as a public eyesore (above) and safety hazard – the former fuel station and convenience store at 1258 N. Charlotte St. was brought down (at top) by contractors Wednesday (July 27, 2022).
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Westbound U.S. Route 422 drivers will encounter a right-lane closure (at top) beginning Wednesday (Aug. 3, 2022) between the Sanatoga and Armand Hammer Boulevard interchanges, to enable pipe repairs under a project that replaced bridges that carry South Park and South Pleasantview roads over the expressway in Lower Pottsgrove, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
EAST BRADFORD/BIRMINGHAM — The former Lenape Park, and more recently, Brandywine Picnic Park, is under new ownership. Muhly Schorn III LLC, of Sarasota, with local ties, purchased the 22-acre park, at 1316 Lenape Road, on May 9 for $570,000. The original 2019 listing price by Realtor Eric Kuhn of Pillar Real Estate Advisors was $1.49 million.
MILFORD TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is planning to close Kumry Road between Rosenberger Road and Walnut Lane in Milford Township, Bucks County, beginning at 9:00 AM Monday, August 8, for overhead bridge construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place...
HAMILTON (Mercer) — New Jersey's famous family-oriented Christmas house is getting attention in the off-season for putting up flags and political signs with obscenities and vulgarities. Martel's Christmas Wonderland gained national recognition when it won ABC's "Great Christmas Light Fight" in 2020. But people across the Garden State have...
Paoli Hospital.Image via Main Line Health. Two Chester County hospitals have been included among the seventeen best hospitals in the Philadelphia region by U.S. News & World Report, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Justice Department reaches a multi-million dollar settlement with a mortgage company accused of discriminatory red-lining lending practices in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Federal, state, and city officials held a joint press conference at Malcolm X Park, in West Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Trident Mortgage Company was accused of illegally excluding mortgage-lending services to neighborhoods of color in the Philadelphia Metro Area, including Camden and Wilmington.
The initial investigation was opened by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
As part of the settlement, Trident will invest at least $20 million to increase credit opportunities in those neighborhoods.
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Washington Township (Gloucester County) is selling the below-listed items at an online auction which is being conducted by J.J. Kane of Maple Shade. To register and view items, visit www.jjkane.com. (*Note, as of the time of this posting, J.J. Kane’s website has not yet been...
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jewish Community leaders and elected officials came together on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia to call out Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano for alleged ties to a controversial online forum. The press conference in Center City was organized by Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro's campaign and included state...
Some Pennsylvanians can look forward to a new property tax or rent rebate program. Eligible locals are people with a disability, widows over 50, and residents over 65. Officials described it as a “long overdue assistance for our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians.”. (source)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is taking steps to improve the quality of services provided. In an effort to help provide its customers with improved service and increased convenience, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that customers who have a "Person with Disabilities Parking Placard" now have the option to renew, receive a replacement, or update their address on their permanent "Persons with Disabilities Parking Placard" online from the comfort of their home.
Gov. Tom Wolf is taking state lawmakers to court over a proposed constitutional amendment that would declare abortion and public funding for abortion are not rights in Pennsylvania. The lawsuit filed Thursday in the state Supreme Court argues the proposed amendment would violate privacy protections. Wolf also asserts in the...
Steven Van Zandt knows New Jersey. Now he’s using his Jersey cred to stump for Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman in what has become a time-honored tradition — reminding everyone Dr. Oz has been a longtime resident of Jersey. “Yo! Dr. Oz! Stevie VZ here,” the singer-songwriter,...
There usually is nothing politicians love better than their moments of benevolent generosity. Legislators who opposed a program they deemed a pork project will nonetheless stand beaming with a large sweepstakes-winner-style check for a photo opportunity. The negotiations about who will announce a grant, loan or other funding when the money originates with the federal government, passes through the state and trickles to a municipality is akin to making the seating chart for a peace treaty signing. Everyone wants in.
WEST NORRITON TWP, PA — If you live in the 1670 Beaver Hollow Road area of West Norriton Township, Montgomery County, and have a Ring camera, you may be able to help identify a burglary suspect. West Norriton Township Police Department say that on July 24, 2022, the pictured...
Photo by Jonathan Borba: https://www.pexels.com/photo/1-us-dollar-bill-on-table-3689186/. Pennsylvania lawmakers have come to an agreement on a plan to use $2.2 billion in remaining federal stimulus money that was from the pandemic on conservation, child care programs, and housing.
CHESTNUTHILL, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested and charged a man after they say an investigation revealed he was part of a theft scheme where he and another person used stolen credit card information to place pick-up orders from PA Fine Wine & Spirits stores in five different counties in Pennsylvania.
It’s about 70 miles from Montgomery County to the Shore. But in a car packed with kids, chairs, toys, towels, beach bags, lunches, inflatables, kites, and food, that trek can feel like 700. Two teenage, Montco entrepreneurs have a fix: Perfect Beach Day NJ. Victor Fiorello floated their story in Philadelphia Magazine.
