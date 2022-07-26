Commissioners and Board of Education commit to budget for middle school planning

Behind the blue door of Tybrisa Books, the scent of wood and paper wafts from the pine shelves, greeting customers as they step inside and walk down aisles lined with more than 25,000 hardcovers and paperbacks. In 2018, the shop’s owners, Cliff and Michelle Mahaffey, were inspired by their daughter, children’s author Caitlynne Garland, to open what they believe to be western North Carolina’s only $1 bookstore. The Mahaffeys wanted their Lenoir shop to be an inviting space that celebrates the joys and mysteries of used books — the serendipity of discovery and the multitude of readers who’ve enjoyed them and passed them along.

LENOIR, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO