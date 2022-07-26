ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Stream New Tems, Amaarae, & Santa Fe Klan Tracks From Wakanda Forever Prologue EP

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, Marvel Studios unveiled the teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to the massively successful superhero film Black Panther. The original movie had a blockbuster soundtrack that was curated by Kendrick Lamar. Though no details about the accompanying soundtrack have been announced, it seems clear that...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Security guard brought to tears during Kendrick Lamar performance

A security guard at one of Kendrick Lamar’s recent tour stops was brought to tears during the rapper’s performance. In footage that was shared on TikTok and has since gone viral, the security guard can be seen wiping tears away while Lamar performs his ‘DAMN.’ cut ‘Love’ at a show in Houston, Texas. The guard can then be seen rapping along to the lyric, “I’m like an exit away.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Security Guard Crying At His Show

Over the weekend, a video went viral of a security guard crying while Kendrick Lamar performed “LOVE” at his show in Houston. The guard, whose name is Devyn Sanford, was interviewed by the local Fox TV station after the clip started circulating. “I woke up the next day and it was everywhere,” Sanford said. “I’m still taking it all in right now. […] I debated about whether to buy tickets or work the show and I decided to work it and it was still just as impactful to me.”
HOUSTON, TX
NME

Kendrick Lamar responds to security guard crying at his show: “That’s how you want everyone to receive your music”

Kendrick Lamar has responded to footage of a security guard being brought to tears during one of his recent performances. In a clip that was shared on TikTok and has since gone viral, the security guard can be seen wiping tears away while Lamar performs his ‘DAMN.’ cut ‘Love’ at a show in Houston, Texas. The guard can then be seen rapping along to the lyric, “I’m like an exit away.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Curtis Mayfield’s ‘Super Fly’ Soundtrack: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

In late 1971, when Curtis Mayfield began writing Super Fly — the 1972 film soundtrack that would turn out to be his magnum opus — he should have been burned out. He had spent a decade with the Impressions, becoming one of pop music’s de facto voices of the civil rights movement with songs like “Keep on Pushing” and “People Get Ready.” He had written hundreds of songs for dozens of other artists (Major Lance, Gene Chandler, and the entire roster of OKeh Records, to name a few). He had also dealt with the dramatic changes of the Nixon era on his first solo album, 1970’s Curtis, and his 1971 follow-up, Roots. But somehow, with Super Fly he found another gear, a new level of artistry that would define him forever. “I always felt those songs will be relevant forever, because they are so strong,” said guitarist Phil Upchurch, who was an acolyte of Mayfield’s style and played on the Super Fly album. “Curtis Mayfield was as gifted as Bach or Beethoven.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Amaarae
Person
Ludwig Göransson
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Kendrick Lamar
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Admits Eminem 'Challenged' Him On 'From The D 2 To The LBC' Collaboration

Snoop Dogg and Eminem’s relationship goes way back to the 1990s when Dr. Dre signed the then-burgeoning rap star to Aftermath Entertainment. Aside from collaborating on The Marshall Mathers LP single “Bitch Please II” in 2000, they also toured together as part of the Up In Smoke Tour that same year along with Dr. Dre, Ice Cube and Xzibit.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wakanda Forever#Tems#Nigerian#Santa Fe Klan
HipHopDX.com

Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk

Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Koyo – “Call It Off”

There’s been a lot of talk about emo online this week, so it’s prime time for a new Koyo song. The members of Long Islands Koyo all come from hardcore, but the band mostly pays tribute to the soaring and heartsick melodies of past emo Islanders like Taking Back Sunday and the Movielife. That’s been working out for them. Koyo just wrapped up a tour with Knocked Loose. This weekend, they’ll play LA’s Sound & Fury Festival, and then they’ll hit the road again for more dates with big bands like Stick To Your Guns and Silverstein. They’ve also got a new song.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Hudson Mohawke – “Stump” & “Dance Forever”

Last month, Hudson Mohawke announced his first proper new album in seven years, Cry Sugar, with a megamix of the LP and “Bicstan,” a track which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, he’s back with two more tracks from Cry Sugar: “Stump” and “Dance Forever.” The former is atmospheric, filled with transcendent stabbing synths, and the latter is filthy and fun. Check out both below.
THEATER & DANCE
Stereogum

Palm – “Feathers”

It’s been a good long while since we heard from Palm, but the Philly experimental indie rock band is far from defunct. In fact, they’re about to release a new album for a new record label. Palm have linked with Saddle Creek for Nicks And Grazes, their first album since 2018’s Rock Island. Today they make their grand return with “Feathers,” a clattering and off-kilter track that suggests Palm held onto their unique alchemy in the interim between releases. “Long before I felt impossible,” Eve Alpert sings, “I saw a ten pin bowl/ I heard the rhythm of error.”
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – “Never Seen You Dance”

At the beginning of September, British producer Orlando Higginbottom is releasing a new studio album as Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, When The Lights Go, only his second full-length overall and first in a decade. He’s shared a bunch of tracks from it already — “Forever,” “Blood In The Snow,” “Crosswalk,” “The Sleeper” — and today he’s putting out another single, the grooving and sweet “Never Seen You Dance.”
THEATER & DANCE
wegotthiscovered.com

Kendrick Lamar responds to security guard who wept at his concert

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has responded to a viral clip of a security guard who could be seen weeping during one of his concerts, saying, in part, that this is how he wants everyone to receive his music. Lamar’s comments were given to child reporter Jazlyn “Jazzy” Guerra after his Rolling...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Nope Costume Designer Explains Characters’ “Obscure” Band T-Shirts

If you’ve seen Jordan Peele’s latest film Nope — and if you haven’t, maybe avoid this article — you probably noticed the plethora of old band t-shirts that its characters wear. Bands represented include the Jesus Lizard, Wipers, Earth, Mr. Bungle, Rage Against The Machine … All very cool! The film’s costume designer Alex Bovaird is making the press rounds now that the film has been out for a weekend, and she’s addressed those shirts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Stereogum

Living Hour – “Miss Miss Miss”

The Winnipeg band Living Hour have a new album coming out in a few weeks, Someday Is Today, which was co-produced by Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. They’ve shared two tracks from it so far, “Feelings Meeting” and “No Body,” and today they’re back with another one, the placid and yearning “Miss Miss Miss.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Röyksopp – “Let’s Get It Right” (Feat. Astrid S) & “Control”

The Norwegian duo Röyksopp have been dropping new tracks left and right this year, many of which were collected on a project called Profound Mysteries that came out in April. They’re following that up next month with another collection of songs, Profound Mysteries II, and the pair recently shared a pair of new tracks that’ll appear on it. “Let’s Get it Right” is their latest team-up with Astrid S, who also appeared on “Breathe.” “We wanted to create a warm and sensual space in which the simple message of the song felt native. And to us, Astrid S had to be a part of that mise-en-scène,” the duo wrote in a statement. They’re also sharing a different Profound Mysteries II track called “Control.” Check out both below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Krill Releasing Remastered Debut Album Alam No Hris On Vinyl For The First Time

The beloved Boston band Krill is no more — they’re now known as Knot — but later this year they’re putting out their debut album Alam No Hris on vinyl for the first time. Alam No Hris was originally released in 2012 and was previously only available, physically at least, on CD and an extremely limited-edition cassette tape.
BOSTON, MA
Stereogum

Brutus – “Liar”

Belgian hard-rock trio Brutus returned last month with a heavy-hitting new song, “Dust” — their first new music since the 2020 standalone track “Sand.” Now, Brutus is back with another song — the equally explosive “Liar” — and news of a new album, Unison Life, arriving on October 21. It’s their third album overall, following 2019’s Nest. “Liar” also has a music video, which the band filmed in Morocco.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy