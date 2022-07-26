Dry Cleaning – “Anna Calls From The Arctic”

“Taking Me Back,” the song that closes Jack White’s fifth solo album, also opened his fourth. The version on Entering Heaven Alive, whose title carries the parenthetical “(Gently),” offers White’s workmanlike take on the gypsy jazz of the 1930s, brisk and lilting, complete with a see-sawing violin solo a la Stéphane Grappelli to kick things off. The previous version, from April’s Fear of the Dawn, is mutant stadium rock, furious and bludgeoning, stacked with electric guitars that sound like synthesizers and synthesizers that sound like electric guitars.
