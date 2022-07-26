ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry Cleaning – “Anna Calls From The Arctic”

By Rachel Brodsky
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, UK post-punk collective Dry Cleaning announced their follow-up to last year’s New Long Leg. Coming October 21, Stumpwork has a lead single, “Don’t Press Me,” and now the band has...

PHONY – “The Middle”

This week, Joyce Manor touring guitarist Neil Berthier is releasing AT SOME POINT YOU STOP, his latest album under the name PHONY. We’ve heard “Kaleidoscope” and “Summer’s Cold” from it already, and today he’s back with another new single, “The Middle.” “I had a tough time dealing with my father’s dementia conceptually,” Berthier shared in a statement. “To cope, I wrote letters to get my feelings out there, knowing no one would see them. It was more helpful than I thought it would be. This song is about wishing there was a recipient to eventually read these letters, knowing that’s not possible.”
Palm – “Feathers”

It’s been a good long while since we heard from Palm, but the Philly experimental indie rock band is far from defunct. In fact, they’re about to release a new album for a new record label. Palm have linked with Saddle Creek for Nicks And Grazes, their first album since 2018’s Rock Island. Today they make their grand return with “Feathers,” a clattering and off-kilter track that suggests Palm held onto their unique alchemy in the interim between releases. “Long before I felt impossible,” Eve Alpert sings, “I saw a ten pin bowl/ I heard the rhythm of error.”
Gel – “Predominant Mask”

The New Jersey band Gel make a furiously fun form of squalid, basement-ready hardcore punk. If you see Gel live, they’re absolute destroyers; they had one of my favorite sets at Richmond’s Big Takeover fest a couple of months ago. But Gel also get it done on record. They slather their sound in reverb, which gives them a weirdly mysterious sensibility, and they rock supremely hard.
Koyo – “Call It Off”

There’s been a lot of talk about emo online this week, so it’s prime time for a new Koyo song. The members of Long Islands Koyo all come from hardcore, but the band mostly pays tribute to the soaring and heartsick melodies of past emo Islanders like Taking Back Sunday and the Movielife. That’s been working out for them. Koyo just wrapped up a tour with Knocked Loose. This weekend, they’ll play LA’s Sound & Fury Festival, and then they’ll hit the road again for more dates with big bands like Stick To Your Guns and Silverstein. They’ve also got a new song.
John Parish
Brian Eno – “There Were Bells”

Old master Brian Eno has been working on a number of projects lately: A new documentary, a series of Earth Day benefit songs, the crusade of making sure the world knows that NFTs are a scam. (He’s already been proven correct on that last one.) Today, Eno announces a new album called FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE. It’s coming out this fall, and it’ll be Eno’s first full-on studio LP in the nearly six years since Reflection.
Michael Bublé stops concert after audience members scream for help

Michael Bublé immediately hit the brakes on his U.K. concert when members of the audience began screaming for help. The Mirror reports the “Sway” singer had been performing at Powderham Castle in Exeter, U.K. when a portion of the crowd began shouting for paramedics. Michael overheard their cries and paused the show to ask what was going on.
Mysterious Glowing Pink Sky Over Australian Town Leaves Residents in Awe

A mysterious glowing pink sky illuminating a small Australian town has been depicted in several intriguing social media posts. The ethereal rose-colored haze that covered Mildura, in northwest Victoria, on Tuesday night put its residents on high alert and even scared them a little. Tammy Szumowski, a resident of Mildura,...
TV Host Pierre Marcotte Dies From COVID-19

Beloved Quebec TV host Pierre Marcotte has died following a battle with COVID-19. Marcotte, well recognized in Quebec as a host and businessman, passed away on Wednesday, July 13 after he was hospitalized at the à l'Institut universitaire de cardiologie et de pneumologie de Québec, Productions Martin Leclerc confirmed in a press release, according to local outlets. It is unclear if Marcotte was vaccinated. He was 83.
Living Hour – “Miss Miss Miss”

The Winnipeg band Living Hour have a new album coming out in a few weeks, Someday Is Today, which was co-produced by Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. They’ve shared two tracks from it so far, “Feelings Meeting” and “No Body,” and today they’re back with another one, the placid and yearning “Miss Miss Miss.”
Rina Sawayama – “Hold The Girl”

Rina Sawayama will release her sophomore album, Hold The Girl on September 16 (moved up from its previous drop date of September 2), and we’ve already heard a few singles, starting with “This Hell” and a follow-up, “Catch Me In The Air.” Now, Sawayama has shared the album’s title track, and it’s nothing short of a monster-sized club banger.
Tony Molina – “Not Worth Knowing”

Very few people on this planet are as good at cranking out bite-size power-pop nuggets as Tony Molina. Next month, the Bay Area short-song master will release his new 18-minute album In The Fade; it’s his first new record in four years. We’ve already posted the early tracks “The Last Time” and “I Don’t Like That He,” and both of them go hard. Today, Molina has shared one last track before the album arrives.
Krill Releasing Remastered Debut Album Alam No Hris On Vinyl For The First Time

The beloved Boston band Krill is no more — they’re now known as Knot — but later this year they’re putting out their debut album Alam No Hris on vinyl for the first time. Alam No Hris was originally released in 2012 and was previously only available, physically at least, on CD and an extremely limited-edition cassette tape.
Hudson Mohawke – “Stump” & “Dance Forever”

Last month, Hudson Mohawke announced his first proper new album in seven years, Cry Sugar, with a megamix of the LP and “Bicstan,” a track which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, he’s back with two more tracks from Cry Sugar: “Stump” and “Dance Forever.” The former is atmospheric, filled with transcendent stabbing synths, and the latter is filthy and fun. Check out both below.
Album Of The Week: Friendship Love The Stranger

Dan Wriggins just has one of those voices. He makes the mundane interesting. For coming up on a decade, his drawl has been front and center in Friendship, singing about the small stuff: episodes of television that feel revelatory, prolonged silences during conversation, coming out of a concert and feeling a near-imperceptible shift inside yourself. His voice is conversational and plaintive, observational and sometimes wry but always searching and honest. It’s wrapped up in music that is deeply, subtly stirring. On his band’s latest album, Love The Stranger, Wriggins continues his mission to capture profundity in the everyday: “Meant to write down what I was feeling in the moment,” he sings on its opening track. “Thinking, ‘Man, you better get it just like it was/ Or else you’re gonna forget it.'”
People are leaving hilarious reviews for a giant crab statue that costs $1,500 at Home Depot

There is a massive, 6-foot crab sculpture selling for $1,539 at The Home Depot, and people are confused. According to product details, this colossal crustacean is 6 feet wide, 4.3 feet deep, and 15 inches tall. The garden decor company Design Toscano designed the crab exclusively for Home Depot. The company says it's meant to transform "any home, garden, restaurant or hotel into something truly magnificent."
Entering Heaven Alive

“Taking Me Back,” the song that closes Jack White’s fifth solo album, also opened his fourth. The version on Entering Heaven Alive, whose title carries the parenthetical “(Gently),” offers White’s workmanlike take on the gypsy jazz of the 1930s, brisk and lilting, complete with a see-sawing violin solo a la Stéphane Grappelli to kick things off. The previous version, from April’s Fear of the Dawn, is mutant stadium rock, furious and bludgeoning, stacked with electric guitars that sound like synthesizers and synthesizers that sound like electric guitars.
