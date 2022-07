Over the weekend, a video went viral of a security guard crying while Kendrick Lamar performed “LOVE” at his show in Houston. The guard, whose name is Devyn Sanford, was interviewed by the local Fox TV station after the clip started circulating. “I woke up the next day and it was everywhere,” Sanford said. “I’m still taking it all in right now. […] I debated about whether to buy tickets or work the show and I decided to work it and it was still just as impactful to me.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO