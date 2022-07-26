ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Healthy Mejia ‘huge’ for WSU D and Lockett transforms physique, Dickert says

By Jamey Vinnick
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA WRIST INJURY kept Washington State defensive tackle Christian Mejia out of spring football, but WSU head man Jake Dickert told Cougfan.com last week that Mejia should be back at full health when fall camp opens next week. And that's a big boost -- literally and figuratively -- for the Cougar...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
spokanepublicradio.org

Temperature records expected to topple through the weekend

Northwest cities will threaten — and break — daily temperature records over the next several days. Spokane fell seven degrees short of its record of 106 on Wednesday, but Yakima tied its record of 106 and Ellensburg’s 105 eclipsed the previous record by five degrees. In western Washington, Seattle (94), Olympia (97) and Bellingham (90) all set new records on Wednesday.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
Pullman, WA
Football
Pullman, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
KLEWTV

The Montebon's from Lewiston's Grocery Outlet

Kylie Montebon and her husband Carlo own and operate Lewiston's Grocery Outlet on Thain Road. They keep shoppers in the know through posts on their Facebook page. "As parents of 3 very hungry boys, we're all about the bargain shopping. The easy stuff," Kylie Montebon said on Facebook. But this...
LEWISTON, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Hate strikes again in Cheney: pride flags ripped from for third time in two months

CHENEY, Wash. – It’s happened not once, not twice, but three times—Rebecca Long has woken up to her Ring camera footage revealing three thieves ripping her pride from her home.”If the people who are doing this are watching, I would like to know what they are so angry about,” requested Long, a Pride advocate and homeowner.
CHENEY, WA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 10:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area; Northern Panhandle EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to around 103 except 103 to near 108 across the portions of the Upper Columbia Basin and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley through Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through late in the week.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsu#Defensive Tackles#American Football#College Football#Washington State#Cougfan Com
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 09:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to around 103 except 103 to near 108 across the portions of the Upper Columbia Basin and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley through Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through late in the week.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Big Country News

June Death of Troy man Determined to be Fentanyl Overdose

OROFINO - According to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Deputies and Elk River Ambulance responded four miles up the Basin Road, near Elk River, on June 26 for a report of a unresponsive male. The Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Kenneth Meckel of Troy was found deceased upon the arrival of...
TROY, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston City Council Votes Against Purchase of Fitness Equipment for New Community Park

LEWISTON - The Lewiston Parks and Recreation Department requested the City Council to consider the purchase of outdoor fitness equipment and shade structures for the new community park project at the cost of $158,063.35. The total cost would cover 20 pieces of fitness equipment of which many would be ADA compliant, 2 sun shades and 1 sign. The Councils vote on the purchase was tied 2-2 with Mayor Johnson breaking the tie and voting against the proposed purchase.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Asotin County Sheriff's Office Investigating Suspected Murder-Suicide Involving Mother and Son

CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected murder-suicide involving a mother and son that occurred last week in the LC Valley. According to the Asotin County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, July 22, 2022, law enforcement and medical crews responded to a residence in Clarkston for reports of a deceased female. Upon arrival, medics found 96-year-old Elsie Dean, deceased. Police say that there was no obvious cause of death, however there was evidence at the scene that her body had been moved after her death.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Whitman County Auditor Warns Public About Individuals Going Door-To-Door Asking Elections Questions

The Whitman County Auditor is warning the public about people going door-to-door and falsely presenting themselves as being associated with the elections office. The individuals are asking about voter status and addresses and election participation. Auditor Sandy Jamison says these people are not affiliated with her office or the elections office or the Washington Secretary of State’s Office. Jamison doesn’t know what group is going door-to-door and what their motivation is.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy