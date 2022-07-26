ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipton County, TN

Couple subjected children to ‘sickening’ living conditions, sheriff says

By Shay Arthur
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hKk1e_0gtI9P6N00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A couple is facing child abuse and neglect charges after Tipton County investigators say they discovered four children subjected to horrific living conditions.

Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley gave a stark description of what he said his investigators found inside the home off Old Memphis Road near Covington.

“When you allow kids to live in filth, with the animals inside, feces, urine, cockroaches, all the things that these detectives found are sickening,” Beasley said. “To subject children to such conditions is inexcusable.”

Detectives found the children’s beds covered in dog feces, their bathroom didn’t work and cockroaches in the refrigerator.

Armed suspects rob bishop, wife mid-sermon, police say

They initially showed up at the home earlier this month when executing a narcotics search warrant. They found more than two pounds of marijuana and pills and seized more than $30,000.

Sheriff Beasley said the possession of drugs became secondary to the way 36-year-old Jamie May and 37-year-old Adam Stark subjected the children to live.

“When you see the living conditions that these kids were in and if you were a friend of Ms. May or Mr. Stark and you’ve been in that home and you’ve seen those conditions and didn’t report them, you’re just as guilty. You have an obligation if you’re a true friend to tell the mother to get the home cleaned up for the kid’s sake anyway,” Beasley said.

Beasley told WREG that those four children found in deplorable conditions are now somewhere safe and getting the care they deserve. He said it’s crucial to notify law enforcement or the Department of Children’s Services if you believe a child is living in unsafe conditions.

“You can contact either one of us. You can be anonymous to law enforcement, DCS has a hotline that you can contact and stay anonymous there,” he said.

If you think you have more information on the case, you can contact the Tipton County Criminal Investigations Division at 901-4755-3300

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

5 people robbed in an hour in southeast Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. — A string of armed driveway robberies is under investigation in southeast Shelby County. In less than one hour Tuesday, five people were robbed in their driveways, including a couple along Wemberley Drive. They told officers two men approached them, with guns drawn, and demanded valuables. The couple complied and the thieves […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Mother, son identified in fatal stabbing in Raleigh

This story has been corrected with the updated number of deceased victims. Authorities originally reported three victims in this incident. UPDATE: A man wanted in connection to the stabbing was captured in Hope, Arkansas Thursday afternoon, according to Arkansas State Police. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Jose Murillo Salgado of Bartlett, Tennessee, was detained for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Slain pastor’s husband wants teen suspects prosecuted to the fullest

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The husband of a slain Memphis pastor is calling for justice to the fullest extent for two 15-year-old suspects who have been charged with her death. It is a nightmare that replays for Darrell Eason-Williams. “She was out there in the yard, seconds, minutes later they came knocking on the door,” he recalled. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tipton County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
County
Tipton County, TN
City
Covington, TN
WREG

Man shot dead in Marshall County, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot dead inside a mobile home in Mississippi, authorities said Wednesday. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, identified as 43-year-old Frankie Cathey, was shot multiple times during a potential robbery and found dead on a sofa inside a home on Highway 309 South. Investigators said Cathey […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
Chester County Independent

Family robbed at gun point at Jacks Creek

The Chester County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s assistance in obtaining information relating to the recent aggravated robbery which occurred in the Jacks Creek community of Chester County. According to Chester County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Seth Preslar, this investigation is active and ongoing. “We are working on...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WREG

Noura Jackson arrested on drug charges in KY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Noura Jackson, who spent years behind bars in a notorious Memphis murder case, has been arrested on drug possession charges in Kentucky, law enforcement in the town of Cadiz confirms. According to Cadiz police, officers were at a Cracker Barrel investigating a report of a suspicious...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Conditions#Drugs#Child Abuse#Police#Dog Feces#Tipton County Sheriff#Wreg
WJTV 12

Man steal six vehicles within one month, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is in jail after carjacking multiple cars and fleeing from officers, police say. From June 28 to July 25, police say Tre’Veon Culbreath managed to steal six vehicles—three Kia’s and three Hyundai’s. Police observed Culbreath in one of the Kia’s stopped in the road on July 6 and attempted […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman detained in Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting on the 3200 block of Kayla Blu Cove in Southeast Memphis Tuesday night. MPD said a man was found at Fire Station #34 on Knight Arnold. Police did not say his condition. Police said that a woman has been detained. If you know […]
MEMPHIS, TN
neareport.com

2nd DTF: Joint Operation results in multiple narcotic eradications

Agents assigned to the Second Judicial Drug Task Force (2nd DTF) completed a multi-county counter-drug operation today in Poinsett, Craighead, and Greene Counties. Today’s operation concludes the same two-week operation reported earlier in Clay, Mississippi, Crittenden, and Lawrence counties. Over 50 officers assigned to the 2nd DTF participated in...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
WJTV 12

Referee accused of kicking player in face with cleats

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is in the hospital after being assaulted at a soccer match in Memphis. Officers responded to an aggravated assault Sunday where a man was playing soccer at 1554 Bartlett Road. The victim was fouled by another player and asked the referee to address it. The referee then shoved the victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Woman burned in Tennessee River boat explosion

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — 25-year-old Chasity Thompson from Lakeland, Tennessee is recovering at home after a weekend boating trip on the Tennessee River turned into a tragedy when an explosion and fire consumed a boat. “They said 36 to 40% of my body was covered in multiple second-degree burns and a few first burns,” Thompson […]
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
tn.gov

Mississippi Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud

NASHVILLE – A woman living in Southaven, Mississippi is charged with TennCare fraud and theft property. Southaven is located across the state line from Shelby County, Tennessee. The Office of Inspector General (OIG), in a joint effort with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, today announced the arrest of 42-year-old...
Overton County News

FormerTipton County Sheriff’s Deputy indicted on three counts

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Daniel Jacobs, a former deputy for the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), along with his acquaintance, Jacob Gardner. The investigation began after sheriff’s office officials reported a questionable transaction related to the sale of a...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WJTV 12

Woman shoots at car full of children at Taco Bell: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in jail after police say she shot at a car, filled with children at a fast food restaurant on Wednesday. According to Memphis police, Shuntae Daniels is responsible for the shooting that took place around 2:45 a.m. at the Taco Bell on Poplar near Highland. Officers say they were […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy