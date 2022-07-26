ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man steal six vehicles within one month, police say

By Morgan Mitchell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o5T2a_0gtI8oFr00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is in jail after carjacking multiple cars and fleeing from officers, police say.

From June 28 to July 25, police say Tre’Veon Culbreath managed to steal six vehicles—three Kia’s and three Hyundai’s.

Police observed Culbreath in one of the Kia’s stopped in the road on July 6 and attempted to pull him over but the suspect refused to stop. Police say as Culbreath stuck one of the officers’ squad car as he fled the scene.

On Monday, investigators located Culbreath walking in Frayser and took him into custody.

Culbreath is being charged with six counts of theft of property, reckless driving, no driver’s license and evading arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Suspect led MPD on early morning foot chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department were led on a foot chase pursuing a suspect allegedly involved in an aggravated burglary near 1227 Azalia St. around 4:02 a.m. Thursday, July 28. Officers set up a perimeter blocking off E. McLemore Ave. between College and Cummings St. The suspect ran,...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Cars
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Mighty 990

Memphis Homeowner Stops Thief with Gun

A good guy with a gun stopped a burglar who tried to steal from his Southwest Memphis property Tuesday, according to law enforcement. Memphis police said an alarm alerted the homeowner of the thief inside a storage shed attached to his house. Andrew Patterson, 39, was allegedly inside removing the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

5 people robbed in an hour in southeast Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. — A string of armed driveway robberies is under investigation in southeast Shelby County. In less than one hour Tuesday, five people were robbed in their driveways, including a couple along Wemberley Drive. They told officers two men approached them, with guns drawn, and demanded valuables. The couple complied and the thieves […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Mother, son identified in fatal stabbing in Raleigh

This story has been corrected with the updated number of deceased victims. Authorities originally reported three victims in this incident. UPDATE: A man wanted in connection to the stabbing was captured in Hope, Arkansas Thursday afternoon, according to Arkansas State Police. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Jose Murillo Salgado of Bartlett, Tennessee, was detained for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man accused of stabbing mother and son to death arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted by Memphis police in connection with two murders that occurred about 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning was arrested by Arkansas State Troopers. The Memphis homicide case involves the deaths of a 36-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son. At about 12:25 p.m., a state trooper...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#Property Crime#Kia#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Nearly 50 cars broken into at Amazon facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Around 40 to 50 cars were reportedly broken into overnight at the Amazon facility in the Raleigh-Frayser area. It happened on the 4000 block of New Allen Road around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Employees who had their cars broken into say there is on-site security but it appears they fell short overnight. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen struck by car off E. Parkway and Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a wreck on East Parkway and Sam Cooper Boulevard Wednesday afternoon and found a teenager had been struck by the vehicle. Police said the driver was in a silver Nissan Frontier. The driver remained on the scene and the teen was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WREG

30 charged in St. Francis County for drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twenty-two people have been arrested by the Arkansas State Police (ASP) after an eleven-month investigation by undercover officers in St. Francis County. State police said they are still searching for eight more that have evaded arrest. According to the ASP, all of the arrests were based...
FORREST CITY, AR
WREG

Man shot dead in Marshall County, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot dead inside a mobile home in Mississippi, authorities said Wednesday. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, identified as 43-year-old Frankie Cathey, was shot multiple times during a potential robbery and found dead on a sofa inside a home on Highway 309 South. Investigators said Cathey […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Man arrested in domestic violence incident in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man Thursday morning in response to a domestic violence call in South Memphis. Around 3:20 a.m. officers responded to Azalia Street where the victim and suspect were still on the scene. The suspect, Jibril Robinson, fled the scene and was arrested at...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

5-year-old shot in a possible road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A five-year-old was shot in the backseat of a car because of a possible road rage incident. On July 22, 2022, a man fired shots at a car passing by on Reese Street. One of the victims claimed the suspect was driving around the neighborhood and,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Dog left in hot car at Collierville Walmart

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A dog is recovering after being left in a hot car at Walmart in Collierville. A dog owner was charged for leaving their dog in a hot car on a 95-degree day. A police officer arrived at the scene and was able to get the dog...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

MPD releases photos of car in road rage shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are looking for a driver they say shot a 5-year-old during an apparent road rage incident. The child was located at a McDonald’s in the 2000 block of Poplar Avenue on July 22. Family members identified the boy as Jeremy Knox and said his...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy