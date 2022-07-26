ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeborn County, MN

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Freeborn County

By Luke Lonien
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyrtle, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rose creek man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Freeborn County Monday evening. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office said a motorcycle appeared to be traveling east at a high rate of speed on 145th...

Motorcyclist Killed in Wabasha County

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was killed in an apparent crash in Wabasha County Wednesday morning. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a report of a motorcycle down in a field along with one person at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 17 just north of Zumbro Falls around 7:00 a.m.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
Sedan and Semi Crash in Owatonna

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash between a semi-truck and a sedan in Owatonna sent a motorist to the hospital late Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says the semi and sedan were both traveling south on Interstate 35 when they collided near the 26th St. exit, left the roadway and crashed into the ditch on the right-hand side shortly before 11 a.m. The sedan driver was identified as 60-year-old Michael White of Medford. He was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
OWATONNA, MN
ATV Crash in Houston County Kills Owatonna Area Woman

Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Owatonna area woman was killed in an ATV crash in Houston County while working for a tree service company. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release first responders received a report of an ATV crash in southeast Houston County around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The driver of the ATV was identified as 33-year-old Kayla Wimer-Wood. She was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only occupant of the ATV at the time.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
Search Continues for Man Who Escaped Pursuit in NE Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are continuing their search for a subject who was able to escape a pursuit in northeast Rochester Monday night. A statement from the Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper attempted to pull over a male motorist for an equipment violation in the area of East Circle Dr. and Silver Lake Rd. Northeast shortly before 10 p.m. The statement says the vehicle did not stop despite the trooper activating his emergency lights.
ROCHESTER, MN
More Lane Closures Coming Friday On Highway 52 In Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) just announced more lane closures and a traffic shift set to start later this week, part of that major Highway-52 road construction project north of Rochester. If you've driven along Highway-52 north of Rochester since this spring, you know there are more than just...
ROCHESTER, MN
Man Accused of Threatening Mayo Clinic Nurse with Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse man is facing felony charges after he allegedly threatened a nurse at Mayo Clinic in Rochester with a knife. Olmsted County Prosecutors brought a second-degree assault charge and a terroristic threat charge against 18-year-old Ramon Riba-Marmolego Jr. last week. The criminal complaint says the nurse was testing Riba-Marmolego Jr. for COVID-19 the day before a procedure he had scheduled in March of this year.
ROCHESTER, MN
UPDATE: 8-Year-old Last Seen in Minnesota River Found Dead

UPDATE: 12:00 p.m. (KROC-News) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said an 8-year-old girl who was last seen struggling in deep water in the Minnesota River has been found dead. The girl was found near a sandbar around 8:40 a.m. Friday by a crew from the Cleveland Fire Department...
MANKATO, MN
Construction Work Closing Two Highway 14 Medians Near Rochester Begins Monday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Construction work to close the Highway 14 medians at Olmsted County Road 44 and 7th Street northwest is set to begin west of Rochester Monday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said crews will begin removing pavement along the medians on Monday as part of an interim safety effort aimed at reducing high-speed t-bone crashes until an interchange can be funded and built at County Road 44.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Area Storm Suspected of Producing Three Tornadoes

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service suspects three tornadoes formed during Saturday's severe weather outbreak in Rochester and across southeast Minnesota, northern Iowa and western Wisconsin. Meteorologists so far have confirmed one twister, an EF-0 that touched down in Houston County, just north of Houston around 3 p.m....
ROCHESTER, MN
Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Wabasha County

(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Wabasha County Saturday evening. According to a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle was traveling on 350th Ave in Hyde Park Township when it swerved to miss a deer in the roadway around 7:45 p.m and crashed.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
Tornado Warning Issued for Olmsted County

Update: 2:09 p.m: The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Fillmore County until 3:15 p.m. Update 1:35 p.m: The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning until 2:00 p.m. for Central Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota. The NWS said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rochester, moving east at 20 mph. Tornado and quarter-size hail is possible.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Latest Update On Highway-52 Construction Project in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) just posted an update about the progress of that major Highway-52 road construction project north of Rochester. If you've driven along Highway-52 north of Rochester since this spring, you know there are more than just a couple of construction projects underway. They're all part of MnDOT's three-year plan that will replace several bridges and intersections as well as rebuild major sections of that busy highway.
ROCHESTER, MN
Dodge Center Home Likely Lost Following Fire

Dodge Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Dodge Center house is likely a total loss after it caught fire Monday afternoon. A press release from Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose says dispatchers received multiple calls about the fire in the 600 block of 3rd St. Southeast around 1:15 p.m. Responding deputies reported seeing black smoke coming from the structure and neighbors trying to extinguish it with garden hoses.
DODGE CENTER, MN
Zumbro Falls Area Man Sentenced For Father’s Murder

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Zumbro Falls area man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for murdering his father. 46-year-old James Riley previously entered into a plea agreement with Wabasha County prosecutors and admitted to a second-degree murder charge. A first-degree murder charge that was issued by the Wabasha County Grand Jury was dismissed through the plea deal.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
Young Men Cited for Racing on Hwy. 52 in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two young men were cited for allegedly racing on Hwy. 52 in Rochester last week. The citation indicates a Minnesota State Trooper was conducting stationary radar shortly after 7 p.m. on the 2nd St. Southwest onramp when he spotted two northbound vehicles approaching the 2nd St. Southwest overpass at a high rate of speed.
ROCHESTER, MN
Reportedly Passed Out Driver Arrested in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Buffalo City, Wisconsin man is facing a potential felony drug charge and DWI after police say he was found with methamphetamine and numerous pills in Rochester Friday afternoon. Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says a motorist called officers to the 1800 block of Assisi Dr....
Man and Woman Charged for Rochester Apartment Complex Break-ins

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Minnesota residents are facing a laundry list of charges for allegedly breaking into multiple buildings in a Rochester apartment complex and stealing coins from washing machines and dryers. The criminal complaint says surveillance footage shows 30-year-old Stephanie Bellanger and 37-year-old Cody Hendrickson of Richfield breaking...
ROCHESTER, MN
5 Amazing Tips for Riding Lime Scooters in Rochester

I know you've seen Lime scooters laying all over the place in Rochester, Minnesota. But if you are terrified to try one, let me reassure you, it is SUPER easy to use. And, honestly, they are pretty fun!. 5 Tips to Ride Lime Scooters Successfully in Rochester, Minnesota. Because I'm...
ROCHESTER, MN
