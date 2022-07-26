ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Two Duluth people hurt when a tire flies across median and into their car

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota State Patrol says two people traveling south on I-35 in Duluth suffered injuries when a tire flew...

KROC News

One Driver Killed in Crazy Crash Near Duluth

Duluth, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a wild three-vehicle crash near Duluth late Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the deadly crash occurred around 11 AM on a two-lane Highway just east of Duluth. The crash report indicates the driver of an SUV was stopped behind another vehicle in the westbound lane waiting to turn left off the highway when the driver of another westbound SUV could not stop in time to avoid the two other vehicles and swerved into oncoming traffic.
DULUTH, MN
DL-Online

Florida man killed in northeast Minnesota crash

DULUTH — An 87-year-old man from Florida was killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning east of Duluth, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol. Wayne Gene Ward of Madeira Beach, Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Midwest Medical Examiner. The crash occurred at the intersection of Canosia Road and Highway 194 in Solway Township.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Officers report fatal 3-vehicle wreck on Highway 194 near Duluth

SOLWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash that they say was fatal late this morning about 14 miles outside Duluth.Around 11 a.m. officers say a Toyota was stopped behind another vehicle waiting to turn southbound on Canosa Road from Highway 194 westbound. A Subaru failed to stop in time behind the Toyota, striking it before swerving into oncoming traffic.The Subaru overturned into the opposite lanes of Highway 194, striking a Cadillac traveling eastbound.The driver of the Cadillac, 87-year-old Wayne Ward of Madeira Beach, Fla. died as a result of the crash.The Subaru driver, a 24-year-old from Hermantown, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Pedestrian Critical After Hit And Run

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A 66 year old woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in the area of West 5th Street and Highway 23. The vehicle involved left the scene following the incident that occurred about 10:15 a-m on Wednesday. Duluth Police asked the...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Updated: Vehicle and driver found in Duluth hit-and-run

The Duluth Police Department says they have found the vehicle and driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning. The DPD had asked for the public’s help locating a 2017 Kia Sportage. At approximately 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the area of West 5th Street and Highway...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Two Duluth Residents Injured After Tire Crashed Into Vehicle

DULUTH, Minn. — Two people were injured in West Duluth when a car tire came loose and crashed into their vehicle, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The patrol says the incident happened Monday afternoon when a car traveling northbound on Interstate 35 near 40th Avenue West suddenly lost a tire.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Worker falls 2 stories in downtown Gilbert, airlifted to trauma center

GILBERT, MN-- A man was airlifted to a trauma center after falling two stories while on the job Wednesday afternoon. According to the Friends of the Northland FireWire, the incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Broadway Street South. The worker was roofing a building at...
GILBERT, MN
FOX 21 Online

Two Overdose Incidents in Duluth Today: One Resulting in Death

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police Department reports that two overdose incidents took place in the Lakeside Neighborhood resulting in one death. The DPD says the incident occurred this morning on 54th Avenue and Glenwood street. Officers report arriving on scene and administering Narcan to the first individual. The individual...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Update: Vehicle Found, Driver Identified In Serious Hit-And-Run With Pedestrian

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department says investigators have located the vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run of a pedestrian, and the driver of that vehicle has been identified. The 66-year-old woman who was struck remained in critical condition Wednesday night, according to authorities. There were...
DULUTH, MN
Daily Telegram

Reconstructing fatal crash in Ashland could take weeks

ASHLAND — Reconstructing the crash involving state Sen. Janet Bewley that killed a Pennsylvania woman and her child could take weeks. State patrol staff are working to investigate the July 22 crash in Ashland in which authorities say Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason, pulled onto Highway 2 from a Lake Superior beach area and struck a car driven by Alyssa Ortman, of Clearfield, Pennsylvania, spinning her car into a third vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.
ASHLAND, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Northland DWI arrests soar to highest level in decades

HERMANTOWN, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - It seems the Northland has a growing problem when it comes to people getting behind the wheel drunk. Hermantown Police Chief Jim Crace said his officers are on track to make triple the average number of DWI (driving while intoxicated) arrests in 2022. “You...
HERMANTOWN, MN
FOX 21 Online

Two Mobile Home Parks Face Foreclosure In Parkland

PARKLAND, Wis. — Two mobile home parks just outside of Superior will be closing next Monday. Many residents are long-time homeowners at Country Acres North and South Parks in Parkland. Douglas County says the shutdown was forced by health concerns and the owner’s failure to pay-up. Now, homeowners have...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Cloquet: Apparent Overdose Caused Death Of 16 Year-Old Boy

CLOQUET, Minn. — A teenage boy is dead due to an apparent overdose in Cloquet, according to the Cloquet Police Department. The CPD says officials responded Wednesday to report of an apparent overdose at a house on Loop Drive involving a 16 year-old boy. Officials say the boy was...
CLOQUET, MN
boreal.org

Northland Foundation awards 46 quarterly grants in NE Minnesota and beyond

The Northland Foundation made 21 grants to nonprofit organizations, schools, and Native nations as well as 25 Tech Boost initiative grants made to small businesses which underwent technology audits. The two largest grants last quarter were part of a special funding opportunity to support systems change work in the region,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Critical ‘Tour of Downtown Duluth’ Video Removed, Replaced By Positive Themed Videos

Early in July, I shared a couple of videos that had gone viral from a YouTube page called Save Duluth MN. The video that had gone viral in the Northland was called 'Tour of Downtown Duluth', in which the host tours popular downtown Duluth locations while exposing things that have been left in disrepair and people who are battling addictions and appear to have limited places to turn to for help.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Cloquet Police: Teen dies in apparent drug overdose

CLOQUET, MN-- Authorities responded to an apparent drug overdose Wednesday that killed a 16-year-old boy. Police say they arrived at a residence on Loop Drive within the Fond du Lac Indian Reservation where they tried to revive the boy. The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities do not...
CLOQUET, MN
boreal.org

Plan ahead for North Shore travel August 4 - 7

From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - July 25, 2022. Motorists should expect delays when traveling towards and along the North Shore August 4 – 7 due to large events and construction impacts. With the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors and the Grand Marais Fisherman’s Picnic, significant traffic congestion is anticipated.
TWO HARBORS, MN

