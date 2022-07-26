ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Voters With Disabilities Sue Wisconsin Elections Commission and Administrator Meagan Wolfe

cwbradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bob Hague, WRN) Four Wisconsin voters with disabilities have filed a federal lawsuit against the state Elections Commission and Administrator Meagan Wolfe. The plaintiffs argue...

cwbradio.com

The Associated Press

Wisconsin GOP hopefuls Kleefisch, Michels clash over gas tax

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Wednesday during a debate that he can be taken at his word that he won’t raise gas taxes, as challenger Rebecca Kleefisch accused him of not taking responsibility for previously being in leadership roles for groups that backed increasing gas taxes. “You’ve got to take responsibility for some of these organizations,” Kleefisch, a former lieutenant governor, said during a heated exchange in the debate broadcast on WISN-AM. “Do your people who you say you lead just not listen or are you not taking responsibility?” Kleefisch, Michels and state Rep. Tim Ramthun debated on the radio three days after a television debate and less than two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. The winner will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Michels, who is endorsed by Donald Trump and co-owns the state’s largest construction company, Michels Corp., said he “never once” said he wanted to raise the gas tax. He said the groups he was on that lobbied for raising the gas tax, including the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association, came to a consensus on issues and he didn’t always agree.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Disability Rights Wisconsin says new guidance disenfranchises disabled voters

Last week, Republican legislators struck down a rule allowing Wisconsin election clerks to fix minor issues in witness addresses listed on absentee ballots. The move is in stark contrast with a recent ruling from the Wisconsin Election Commission allowing Republican candidate Tim Michels to remain on the ballot, despite an incomplete address listed on his paperwork. The fate of this rule remains unclear but is likely to be settled by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, controlled by conservative justices.
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Election Commission Defies Absentee Ballot Order

(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin elections officials are not backing down in the latest fight over absentee ballot rules. The Wisconsin Elections Commission says it will not abide by a legislative committee’s decision to stop telling local election clerks they can fill in missing information on absentee ballots. Majority Republicans...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Supporters for embattled Line 5 gather in Mosinee

A group of local citizens, elected officials, labor leaders and tribal members gathered at the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 434, a United Association Local union, office in Mosinee on Wednesday to show their support for the $450 million proposed Line 5 relocation project in Ashland, Bayfield and Iron Counties. The...
MOSINEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alex Lasry out in Wisconsin Senate race; backs Mandela Barnes

MILWAUKEE - With Wisconsin already voting in the August primary, Alex Lasry is dropping out of Wisconsin's Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, and backing his competitor, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Lasry told FOX6 the decision to end his 17-month run was all about the numbers. "I don’t think that we...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin waste, fraud, mismanagement audit finds sloppy DNR contract

(The Center Square) –Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources is getting dinged in the latest audit of the state’s Fraud, Waste, and Mismanagement Hotline. The Legislative Audit Bureau released the report this week. Of the 46 waste, fraud, or mismanagement claims to come into the state between January...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Funds Available to Support Education of Nurses in Wisconsin

To support the education of nurses in Wisconsin, the state has approved $5 million dollars to offset expenses of nurses enrolled full time in PhD, Doctor of Nursing Practice or master’s Nurse Educator programs. “Administrators of Nursing Education of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Nurses Association have collaborated for several years...
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

7-26-22 don hannemann running for state assembly to put wisconsin truly first

Don Hannemann says he is running for the state assembly to put Wisconsin truly first. “I haven’t heard anybody talk about being proud to be a Wisconsinite, as I am, Hannemann told WFDL news. “In all of my active duty time, deployments, or wherever I’ve been with the Army, I’ve always been proud to say I’m from Wisconsin.” Hanneman is one of four Republican candidates squaring off in the August 9 primary election for the 52nd Assembly District seat being vacated by retiring Republican state representative Jeremy Thiesfeldt. “There’s truth to the fact that people from other states look to hire people from Wisconsin based on work ethic, level of honesty and integrity,” Hannemann said. “I want to promote legislation that emulates that, that attracts people to Wisconsin, that will attract veterans to Wisconsin.” Hannemann is a U.S. Army veteran and says if he is elected he wants to advocate for veterans. He says there should be more continuity between county VA offices and a standard so veterans know what kind of service they will receive. Hanneman also says the legislature should do more to help veterans who are homeless. “…services that you have earned from the VA, you could do things like drop boxes in the VA county office, I’m sure there’s Post Office boxes available. There’s ways to mitigate this so that these veterans can get the care that they’ve earned and the benefits they deserve.” Hannemann says he’s not surprised at the latest Marquette Law School Poll that shows 56 percent of state residents think Wisconsin is headed in the wrong direction. ” I think a lot of that comes out of the education system especially after all of the shutdowns and lockdowns,” Hannemann said. “Parents eyes got opened to what their kids were being taught and indoctrinated with. You’re being told there is more than two genders. That’s science. I hear Democrats say follow the science. Well that’s the science, there are two genders.” A longtime manufacturing employee, Hannemann says he would bring a passionate voice for veterans and blue collar citizens to Madison.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Five Year Anniversary of Foxconn's Wisconsin Announcement

(Bob Hague, WRN) Tuesday marked an anniversary of sorts for Foxconn in Wisconsin. It was July 27, 2017 - the Taiwanese electronics firm announced plans to invest 10 billion dollars in a new plant to produce liquid crystal display panels. Then Governor Scott Walker’s nearly three billion dollar tax credit deal with Foxconn included promises of 3,000 initial jobs, with up to 13,000 employed eventually.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Coalition of Farmers Take Part in Dairy Together Fly-In to Washington D.C.

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) A coalition of farmers from across the country were in the nation's capital this month advocating for dairy policy. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, during the Dairy Together Fly-In to Washington, D.C., producers representing key dairy states and farm groups expressed their support for the Dairy Revitalization Plan, which calls for coordinated milk production growth among all dairy producers to stabilize and improve prices.
WASHINGTON, DC
cwbradio.com

Governor Evers Considering a Temporary Gas Tax Holiday

(Terry Bell WRN) Governor Evers says he wants to use some of Wisconsin’s budget surplus to cut gasoline prices. Evers tells WTMJ-TV that he’s considering a temporary gas tax holiday. The gas tax in Wisconsin is 31 cents a gallon. Evers says he’d dip into some of Wisconsin’s record five-billion-dollar surplus to cover any lost revenue, since he won’t cut-off revenue for building and fixing roads.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Representative Receives 2022 Champion of Home Health Care Award

The Wisconsin Association for Home Health Care was thrilled to present Rep. Donna Rozar with the organization’s 2022 Champion of Home Health Care legislative award for her leadership on policies to advance home health care in Wisconsin and strengthen the delivery of patient care provided by home health professionals.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Takeaways from Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor supported by Donald Trump, a former two-term lieutenant governor endorsed by dozens of lawmakers and a state representative pushing for decertification of the state’s 2020 presidential election results largely agreed on most issues in their first debate Sunday, The debate between Trump-backed Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun came just over two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. A Marquette University Law School poll last month showed Michels and Kleefish in a tight race, with the winner advancing to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Takeaways from Sunday’s debate: DECERTIFICATION OF 2020 ELECTION
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Governor Evers Approves US 53 Pavement Replacement Project In Washburn County

WASHBURN COUNTY -- To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $17.59 million contract with prime contractor Hoffman Construction Co. of Black River Falls for a multiyear pavement replacement project on US 53 in Washburn County from Pine Grove Road in the town of Sarona to Wildcat Road in the town of Beaver Brook. Construction is scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 1.
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Beagles removed from Virginia facility get care in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) announced on Tuesday, July 26 it has brought 62 beagles to Wisconsin as part of a group of beagles being removed from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The facility riddled with animal welfare concerns, officials say. A news release says WHS picked up...
WISCONSIN STATE

